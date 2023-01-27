University announces Chico State alerts system has been fixed

The University has fixed Chico State’s alerts system as of Tuesday, Jan. 31. The following information is not current. For current info go here.

Chico State’s environmental health and safety department released a statement via email on Friday, Jan. 27 announcing that the Chico State alert system is down.

The University is advising campus community members to check their emails until the issue is resolved. This will be the primary manner of communication until the system is fixed. Emergency texts and calls will not be active. The University hopes to have an update next week.

“Our team is working with the vendor we use to send alerts to get the issue fixed as soon as possible,” the University stated in the email sent out Friday.

The issue was discovered during Wednesday’s campus safety open forum. Allison Wagner, the AS director of Student Affairs, was the first student to bring it to the board’s attention during the forum.

“We want to thank the students who spoke up and the individuals who sent emails to help us realize the magnitude of this problem,” the University said.

The Orion will be updating this article as more information becomes available.



Correction: Chico State Alert system is experiencing technical difficulties