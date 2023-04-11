Bee careful: Another bee swarm descends on campus

Bees on the steps of Marketplace Cafe. Photo taken by Brian Cross April 11.

A swarm of bees is on the steps leading up to Marketplace Café in front of Bell Memorial Union.

This is the second swarm on campus this week. On April 10 a massive swarm hung on a tree outside of the Student Services Center.

At 8:37 a.m., Brian Cross, pest control and spray specialist, notified The Orion about the bees.

Facilities management services sent an email at 9:39 a.m. alerting the campus community about the bees.

The area is currently taped off.

“Please help keep the bees safe by staying outside the taped off area. A local beekeeper is en route to collect the bees and move them to a safer location,” FMS said.

For questions about the bees and the safety of the area reach out to FMS Customer Support at their email [email protected] or call using extension 6222.

The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.