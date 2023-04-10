Massive bee swarm on campus

A large bee swarm descended on campus in front of the Student Services Center on April 10. The area was taped off with caution tape and students were advised to stay clear of the area for the time being.

Update: One box of bees was removed from the area. The beekeeper will be back later today or tomorrow to get the remaining bees.

“The bees will be moved to an orchard in Orland,” Randy Southall, associate VP for facilities management and Planning, said.

“They’re harmless and won’t do anything to you as long as you don’t get near them or go inside the taped area” Adam Andy, grounds keeper said.

Brian Cross, Chico State’s pest control and spray specialist, got a call around 10 a.m. and said the bees have been there all morning.

“The hive has been growing all morning and it’s almost at 2 ft now,” Cross said.

The facilities management and services department is monitoring the situation closely and waiting for it to calm down.

The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

