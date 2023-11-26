Navigate Left
  • Chico State student Hala Saleh holding a sign reading FREE PALESTINE. Photo courtesy Hala Saleh.

    Features

    Three Palestinian students share their perspective

  • Meet our Alumni: Melody Gutierrez

    Features

    Meet our Alumni: Melody Gutierrez

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    What’s new at Chico State

  • Con Café: Jerry

    Arts & Entertainment

    Con Café: Jerry

  • Students attend the walkout and stand together. One holds a sign that reads, 32 days 10,000 deaths this is genocide not war.

    News

    Muslim students face harassment at Chico High: Walkout for cease-fire

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Con Café: Jerry

Cultura, experiencias e historias
Byline photo of Mawil Soluna
Mawil Soluna, Reporter // November 26, 2023
Con+Caf%C3%A9%3A+Jerry

En este episodio nos sumergimos en la vida de Gerardo “Jerry” Langarica. Un estudiante del programa de maestría de la Universidad Estatal de California Chico. Se graduó el semestre pasado recibiendo su licenciatura del Colegio de Comunicación y Educación.

Originario de Tamaulipas, México, Jerry emigró a los Estados Unidos a los nueve años junto a su mamá y hermana buscando una mejor vida y persiguiendo el sueño americano.

“Una experiencia muy interesante, la cultura es diferente, cuando llegas aquí todo es diferente. Especialmente en la escuela, fuí de comprender todo a unas semanas después no entender nada de lo que mis maestros decían,” Jerry dijo.

Él es lo que consideran en los Estados Unidos ser un inmigrante de primera generación, pero no fue la única barrera que él rompió pues también es el primer graduado de la universidad en su familia.

Jerry pronunció el discurso en su graduación con la cual su historia conecto con padres hispanos que asistieron a dicho evento.

“Todo lo que hago, lo hago por mis hermanos. Es el no decirles que ellos pueden hacer lo que ellos quisieran, sino enseñarles que pueden hacerlo,” Jerry dijo.

El es un indocumentado que fué a la universidad pero después de un semestre la abandonó por obstáculos que él enfrentó. Ni el inglés o ser de bajos recursos lo detuvo para lograr sus metas.

Hablamos sobre cultura, experiencias, su historia y entre otros temas con café.

 

Translated to English

In this episode, we immerse ourselves in the life of Gerardo “Jerry” Langarica, a student in the master’s program at Chico State. He graduated last semester, receiving his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from the College of Communication and Education.

Originally from Tamaulipas, Mexico, Langarica migrated to the United States at the age of nine with his mother and sister pursuing the American dream and looking for a better life.

“The culture is different. When you get here everything is different. Especially in school, I went from understanding everything to a few weeks later not understanding anything my teachers lectured,” Langarica said.

He is considered in the United States a first generation immigrant, but this was not the only barrier he broke. He is also the first college graduate in his family.

Langarica gave the student speech at his graduation connecting his story with Hispanic parents who attended said graduation.

“Everything I do, I do for my siblings. It was not telling them that they can do whatever they wanted, but showing them that they can do it.”

He is undocumented, went to college but dropped out after one semester due to obstacles he faced. Neither English nor being low-income stopped him from achieving his goals.

Langarica is completing his master’s degree with which he plans to become a teacher.

We talk about culture, experiences, his story and other topics with coffee.

Mawil Soluna can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.
What's new at Chico State
“Inspired by Barbie” event attendee, Kesha Haynie, takes the first steps in creating her unique Barbie fashion. Taken by Ariana Powell on Oct. 11.
Everyone's a winner at MONCA's 'Inspired by Barbie' art competition
The band, Sleep Lagoon, mid-performance at Battle of The Bands. Photo by Juliet Perry.
A rockin’ showdown at KCSC’s The Battle of The Bands
Santa Claus arrives in the rain at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday at City Plaza.
A look at Downtown Chico’s holiday festivities
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.
Wildcats ought to check out these autumn events
Photo by Tara Winstead: https://www.pexels.com/photo/wood-fashion-man-love-6479544/
'Inspired by Barbie' MONCA art competition Saturday
More in Features
Image created using Wepik AI
Third floor of library hosts rage rooms amidst closures
Image by Kit Beauchamp
What is The Big Dipper?
Will a violent, lottery system mean more open parking spaces in the near future? Photo by Heather Taylor on Nov. 1, 2023.
Chico State proposes new, deadly ‘Lottery’-inspired parking solution
Illustration created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 19.
CSU clarifies tuition raise as Halloween trick
The outside of Tin Roof Bakery Cafe
Tin Roof Bakery and Cafe returns under new ownership
People march during California Faculty Association Chico chapter’s march on Wednesday. Taken by Ariana Powell on Oct. 18.
Bagpipes and bold voices: CFA Chico chapter rally on campus 
More in Video/Podcasts
Con Café: El Profe
Con Café: El Profe
Campus parking then vs. now
Campus parking then vs. now
Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina
Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina
Depot Park the day before city officials cleared out the homeless encampment. Photo taken August 30 by Molly Myers.
Chico’s last big homeless encampment: Depot Park clear out
man in black collared shirt in blue teal jeans sitting on a brick bench outside by greenery
Chico Person: Speech and Debate Coach Mark Faaita
The Orion Podcast: Walgreens, yerba mate and hazing
The Orion Podcast: Walgreens, yerba mate and hazing
About the Contributor
Mawil Soluna, Multimedia Editor
Mawil migrated from Guatemala and spent most of his high school years in LA. After graduating high school, he moved to Chico looking to immerse himself in a different culture. He's a double major in journalism and theatre. His pastimes align well with his goal to work in broadcasting. He shoots vlogs and edits videos. He likes to stay active, enjoy nature and be on camera. His plan is to be involved in the broadcasting side of things. He wants to tell the stories of the people who are often overlooked and give them a platform to share their perspectives. Through his work, he hopes to make a difference in his community and hopes that his work leaves a positive impact on people.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *