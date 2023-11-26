Con Café: Jerry

En este episodio nos sumergimos en la vida de Gerardo “Jerry” Langarica. Un estudiante del programa de maestría de la Universidad Estatal de California Chico. Se graduó el semestre pasado recibiendo su licenciatura del Colegio de Comunicación y Educación.

Originario de Tamaulipas, México, Jerry emigró a los Estados Unidos a los nueve años junto a su mamá y hermana buscando una mejor vida y persiguiendo el sueño americano.

“Una experiencia muy interesante, la cultura es diferente, cuando llegas aquí todo es diferente. Especialmente en la escuela, fuí de comprender todo a unas semanas después no entender nada de lo que mis maestros decían,” Jerry dijo.

Él es lo que consideran en los Estados Unidos ser un inmigrante de primera generación, pero no fue la única barrera que él rompió pues también es el primer graduado de la universidad en su familia.

Jerry pronunció el discurso en su graduación con la cual su historia conecto con padres hispanos que asistieron a dicho evento.

“Todo lo que hago, lo hago por mis hermanos. Es el no decirles que ellos pueden hacer lo que ellos quisieran, sino enseñarles que pueden hacerlo,” Jerry dijo.

El es un indocumentado que fué a la universidad pero después de un semestre la abandonó por obstáculos que él enfrentó. Ni el inglés o ser de bajos recursos lo detuvo para lograr sus metas.

Hablamos sobre cultura, experiencias, su historia y entre otros temas con café.

Translated to English

In this episode, we immerse ourselves in the life of Gerardo “Jerry” Langarica, a student in the master’s program at Chico State. He graduated last semester, receiving his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from the College of Communication and Education.

Originally from Tamaulipas, Mexico, Langarica migrated to the United States at the age of nine with his mother and sister pursuing the American dream and looking for a better life.

“The culture is different. When you get here everything is different. Especially in school, I went from understanding everything to a few weeks later not understanding anything my teachers lectured,” Langarica said.

He is considered in the United States a first generation immigrant, but this was not the only barrier he broke. He is also the first college graduate in his family.

Langarica gave the student speech at his graduation connecting his story with Hispanic parents who attended said graduation.

“Everything I do, I do for my siblings. It was not telling them that they can do whatever they wanted, but showing them that they can do it.”

He is undocumented, went to college but dropped out after one semester due to obstacles he faced. Neither English nor being low-income stopped him from achieving his goals.

Langarica is completing his master’s degree with which he plans to become a teacher.

We talk about culture, experiences, his story and other topics with coffee.

Mawil Soluna can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].