  The student health center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and is closed for an hour each day from noon to 1 p.m. Courtesy: WellCat Health Center, taken by Jason Halley/University Photographer

    Features

    Healthcare for students anytime, anywhere: all the WellCat has to offer

  Second Street from the B Line bus station. Taken by Maki Chapman on Feb. 28.

    Opinion

    Backsliding on alcohol rules, or maybe moving forward

  Staff Members of the Black Youth Leadership Project Left-Right: Pamela Irby, Laniea LaGarde, Quinessa Stibbins, Laila Anderson, Candy Jackson, Keila Lee, Brandon Trowel

    Features

    Community leadership project aims to uplift Black youth 

  Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Local 2010, addresses Unit 6 workers ahead of the ratification vote. Photo taken from Teamsters 2010 Flickr account.

    News

    Teamsters Local 2010 tentative agreement to be voted on by CSU Board of Trustees

  Multiple cars populate the campus lot where a vehicle was burglarized Wednesday morning. Taken by Ariana Powell on Feb. 28.

    News

    UPD arrest 2 vehicle burglary suspects; stolen property recovered

Community leadership project aims to uplift Black youth 

Mock-legislative sessions allow participants to introduce legislation, lobby for or against bills and administrate committee hearings
Byline photo of C. Nicholas Kepler
C. Nicholas Kepler, Reporter // February 28, 2024
Staff Members of the Black Youth Leadership Project Left-Right: Pamela Irby, Laniea LaGarde, Quinessa Stibbins, Laila Anderson, Candy Jackson, Keila Lee, Brandon Trowel
C.Nicholas Kepler
Staff Members of the Black Youth Leadership Project Left-Right: Pamela Irby, Laniea LaGarde, Quinessa Stibbins, Laila Anderson, Candy Jackson, Keila Lee, Brandon Trowel

Brandon Trowel, executive assistant for Black Youth Leadership Project presented at the Victory in Unity Celebration, hosted by Chico State, on Sunday.

Established in 1999 and incorporated in 2001, Black Youth Leadership Project  provides “invaluable experiential learning and exclusive Capitol access to participants,” according to their website and Trowel. 

BYLP will host their third annual Black History Month Open House on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at 9300 West Stockton Blvd., Ste. 205, in Elk Grove.

“Black is not monolithic … The idea of ‘acting Black’ has a range broader than what people really realize. A lot of what can be Black that is portrayed in the media isn’t always Black; it’s a shaving, a speck of what Black can be for those that make those choices, but Black is so much more,” Trowel said.  

The project will host their Legislative Open House on March 21, 2025 where students are invited to learn about public policy while sitting in the seats of California legislators, at the California Capitol Building in Sacramento.

Mock-legislative sessions allow participants to introduce legislation, lobby for or against bills and administrate committee hearings.

C. Nicholas Kepler can be reached at [email protected]
C.Nicholas Kepler, Reporter

C. Nicholas Kepler works as a Solar Broker, raising his beloved 3-year-old son, as a full-time student in the College of Psychology at California State University, Chico. Kepler is an owner and founder of Late Bloomr Vintage Boutique located at 363 East Sixth St., in Downtown Chico and holds degrees in behavioral eealth and psychology.  At a young age, he fell in love with the idea of being a reporter.

