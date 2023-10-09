Navigate Left
  • Fen Halstead and Trysta Seale’s beginning protest flyer design. Created by Fen Halstead.

    News

    Possible tuition raise student protest on campus

  • Flyer for Chico Hillels support programs. Courtesy Chico Hillel.

    News

    Chico Hillel holds vigil for crisis in Israel 

  • Advertisement for the Drag Show outside of the GSEC office on campus.

    News

    Annual Queer Week returns to campus

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    What’s poppin’ at Chico State this week!

  • Campus parking then vs. now

    News

    Campus parking then vs. now

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Campus parking then vs. now

A journey through the 15-year evolution of campus parking
Byline photo of Mawil Soluna
Mawil Soluna, Reporter // October 9, 2023
Campus+parking+then+vs.+now

Now a Chico State alumni, Kelly O’Connor published a video story on Sept. 10, 2008. The video shows how Kristin Siders drives through parking structures near campus but fails to find parking.

With the same nostalgic audio from 2008, this video will find out if anything has changed 15 years later or if the situation remains the same.

“I don’t think anything has changed, I drive my car to school everyday and it’s always frustrating to look for parking,” Chico State student Damian Llamas said after watching the 2008 video.

After driving around campus for 42 minutes, there was an open spot, but it involved a 15-minute walk to class.

Some students purchase parking passes for the semester, but they also struggle to find parking as they don’t have a guaranteed spot and some parking structures have the first floor reserved.

If anyone parks on the first floor they’ll come back to their car with a parking citation on their windshield.

“It’s ridiculous, I hear my roommates complaining about parking all the time so that’s why I prefer to either walk or take the bus to school,” Chico State student Sydney Gerety said.

The Butte Regional Transit has routes scheduled to go to and from campus every 30-45 minutes.

During the drive, two different cars received parking citations for parking in reserved spots and for not having a Chico State parking permit.

“I have missed so many classes, sometimes I go in 30 minutes late or sometimes I just drive back home, now I just ride my bike,” Chico State student Alex Mendoza said.

 

Mawil Mateo can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 7.
CFA will vote to authorize strike; what happens from here?
SAE Fall class 2023. Photo taken by SAE Nationals
Sigma Alpha Epsilon enters the Greek life scene
Eric Penrod, senior maintenance worker for the City of Chico, with two fresh street signs ready to replace a stolen set. Photo taken Sept. 14 by Molly Myers.
Street sign theft runs rampant in Chico 
Disagreement unfolds among Chico State campus following $2 million patio
Disagreement unfolds among Chico State campus following $2 million patio
California Faculty Association members attend an in-person and virtual bargaining session on Aug. 7 . Courtesy: the CFA
CFA fighting for equity, security for CSU faculty
Photo of the crosswalk where the student was hit by a car. Photo taken Sept, 27 by Molly Myers.
Chico State student hit by car in front of campus
About the Contributor
Mawil Soluna, Multimedia Editor
Mawil migrated from Guatemala and spent most of his high school years in LA. After graduating high school, he moved to Chico looking to immerse himself in a different culture. He's a double major in journalism and theatre. His pastimes align well with his goal to work in broadcasting. He shoots vlogs and edits videos. He likes to stay active, enjoy nature and be on camera. His plan is to be involved in the broadcasting side of things. He wants to tell the stories of the people who are often overlooked and give them a platform to share their perspectives. Through his work, he hopes to make a difference in his community and hopes that his work leaves a positive impact on people.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *