Campus+parking+then+vs.+now

Now a Chico State alumni, Kelly O’Connor published a video story on Sept. 10, 2008. The video shows how Kristin Siders drives through parking structures near campus but fails to find parking.

With the same nostalgic audio from 2008, this video will find out if anything has changed 15 years later or if the situation remains the same.

“I don’t think anything has changed, I drive my car to school everyday and it’s always frustrating to look for parking,” Chico State student Damian Llamas said after watching the 2008 video.

After driving around campus for 42 minutes, there was an open spot, but it involved a 15-minute walk to class.

Some students purchase parking passes for the semester, but they also struggle to find parking as they don’t have a guaranteed spot and some parking structures have the first floor reserved.

If anyone parks on the first floor they’ll come back to their car with a parking citation on their windshield.

“It’s ridiculous, I hear my roommates complaining about parking all the time so that’s why I prefer to either walk or take the bus to school,” Chico State student Sydney Gerety said.

The Butte Regional Transit has routes scheduled to go to and from campus every 30-45 minutes.

During the drive, two different cars received parking citations for parking in reserved spots and for not having a Chico State parking permit.

“I have missed so many classes, sometimes I go in 30 minutes late or sometimes I just drive back home, now I just ride my bike,” Chico State student Alex Mendoza said.

