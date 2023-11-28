Navigate Left
  • Chico State student Hala Saleh holding a sign reading FREE PALESTINE. Photo courtesy Hala Saleh.

    Features

    Three Palestinian students share their perspective

  • Meet our Alumni: Melody Gutierrez

    Features

    Meet our Alumni: Melody Gutierrez

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    What’s new at Chico State

  • Con Café: Jerry

    Arts & Entertainment

    Con Café: Jerry

  • Students attend the walkout and stand together. One holds a sign that reads, 32 days 10,000 deaths this is genocide not war.

    News

    Muslim students face harassment at Chico High: Walkout for cease-fire

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Meet our Alumni: Melody Gutierrez

Byline photo of Mawil Soluna
Mawil Soluna, Reporter // November 28, 2023
Meet+our+Alumni%3A+Melody+Gutierrez

Melody Gutierrez is a Chico State alumna who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. She’s now an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times, before working there she covered other beats for the San Francisco Chronicle and The Sacramento Bee.

“The Orion gave me real-life experience to get a job right after college. It’s hands-on and pretty much allowed me to feel confident going into the workplace,” Gutierrez said.

Walking through The Orion newsroom reminded her of fun times spent in the same building where current students write and edit stories for the student-run newspaper. She talked about her experiences and reflected on her formative years at Chico State.

“My favorite memories at Chico State were at The Orion. A lot of my closest friends today are people who I worked at The Orion with, those were long hours, but the friendships were forged over that paper and still continue today,” Gutierrez said

She pointed at the spot where she used to sit and edit articles as the editor-in-chief and noticed some changes in the newsroom.

Her eyes lit up with nostalgia as she recounted some awards she picked up for the newspaper “That one, I picked up this one,” Gutierrez said as she was pointing at a 2002-2003 National Newspaper Pacemaker award.

Mawil Soluna can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Con Café: Jerry
Con Café: Jerry
Image created using Wepik AI
Third floor of library hosts rage rooms amidst closures
Image by Kit Beauchamp
What is The Big Dipper?
Will a violent, lottery system mean more open parking spaces in the near future? Photo by Heather Taylor on Nov. 1, 2023.
Chico State proposes new, deadly ‘Lottery’-inspired parking solution
Illustration created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 19.
CSU clarifies tuition raise as Halloween trick
The outside of Tin Roof Bakery Cafe
Tin Roof Bakery and Cafe returns under new ownership
More in Video/Podcasts
Con Café: El Profe
Con Café: El Profe
Campus parking then vs. now
Campus parking then vs. now
Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina
Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina
Depot Park the day before city officials cleared out the homeless encampment. Photo taken August 30 by Molly Myers.
Chico’s last big homeless encampment: Depot Park clear out
man in black collared shirt in blue teal jeans sitting on a brick bench outside by greenery
Chico Person: Speech and Debate Coach Mark Faaita
The Orion Podcast: Walgreens, yerba mate and hazing
The Orion Podcast: Walgreens, yerba mate and hazing
About the Contributor
Mawil Soluna, Multimedia Editor
Mawil migrated from Guatemala and spent most of his high school years in LA. After graduating high school, he moved to Chico looking to immerse himself in a different culture. He's a double major in journalism and theatre. His pastimes align well with his goal to work in broadcasting. He shoots vlogs and edits videos. He likes to stay active, enjoy nature and be on camera. His plan is to be involved in the broadcasting side of things. He wants to tell the stories of the people who are often overlooked and give them a platform to share their perspectives. Through his work, he hopes to make a difference in his community and hopes that his work leaves a positive impact on people.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *