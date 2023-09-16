Navigate Left
  Cayden Hotaling vs. Dominican

    Sports

    Chico State men's soccer continues to dominate moving to 6-0

  Created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 17 using Adobe Express.

    News

    Chico State President Steve Perez and students react to tuition raise

  Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Check out this weeks campus events

  Lauren Millard takes a swing on a golf course for Rocklin High School where she played four years on the varsity team.

    Sports

    Chico State Women's Golf gears up for highly anticipated season  

  Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina

    Arts & Entertainment

    Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina

Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina

Mawil Mateo, Multimedia Editor // September 16, 2023
La universidad se ilumina de colores, sabores y sonidos para celebrar el día de la independencia de los países centroamericanos.

El día 15 de septiembre de 1821, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras y Nicaragua lograron su independencia de España. Esto forzó un movimiento y obligó a que otros países como México y Chile también lucharán por su independencia.

La organización estudiantil Cross-Cultural Leadership Center junto con la ayuda de otras asociaciones estudiantiles hicieron que este evento pudiera llevarse a cabo.

“Para mi significa que se están dando cuenta que estamos aquí y que le estamos echando ganas y que para todo le vamos a dar” dijo Humberto Reyes estudiante de la universidad.

El 15 de septiembre también marca el inicio al mes de la herencia hispana el cual se celebra en los Estados Unidos. Esto fue creado para celebrar la historia, cultura y contribuciones que los ancestros de España, México, centroamérica y sudamérica han tenido aquí en este país.

Cuando a estudiantes de la universidad se les preguntó qué es lo que este mes significa para ellos, esto fue lo que una dijo.

“Se celebra toda la cultura y todos los estudiantes que vienen de otros países” dijo Andrea Castro estudiante de la universidad.

 

Translated to English

The university lights up with colors, flavors and sounds to celebrate the Independence Day of some Central American countries.

On Sept. 15, 1821 Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua regained their independence from Spain. This sparked a movement and forced other countries like Mexico and Chile to also fight for their independence.

The student organization Cross-Cultural Leadership Center, along with the help of other student associations made this event possible.

“For me it means that they are realizing that we are here and that we are working hard and that we are going to do everything we can,” Humberto Reyes, a Chico State student said.

Sept. 15 also marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated in the United States. This celebration was established to celebrate the history, culture and contributions that the ancestors of Spain, Mexico, Central and South Americans have made here in the U.S..

When college students were asked what this month means to them, this is what one said.

“It’s great to celebrate the whole culture and all the students who come from other countries,” Andrea Castro, a Chico State student said.

 

Mawil Mateo can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].
Mawil migrated from Guatemala and spent most of his high school years in LA. After graduating high school, he moved to Chico looking to immerse himself in a different culture. He's a double major in journalism and theatre. His pastimes align well with his goal to work in broadcasting. He shoots vlogs and edits videos. He likes to stay active, enjoy nature and be on camera. His plan is to be involved in the broadcasting side of things. He wants to tell the stories of the people who are often overlooked and give them a platform to share their perspectives. Through his work, he hopes to make a difference in his community and hopes that his work leaves a positive impact on people.

