More hazing investigations: Phi Delta Theta and Lambda Sigma Gamma

Chico State fraternity Phi Delta Theta and sorority Lambda Sigma Gamma, are being actively investigated regarding hazing incidents, said Andrew Staples, Chico State’s public relations manager.

This comes after Delta Chi, another fraternity at Chico State, lost their charter following an incident report involving pledges being forced to drink and exercise submitted to the Student Conduct, Rights and Responsibilities office on March 6.

The fraternity and sorority have each been issued a cease and desist letter. This means that they can’t host recruitment events, social events, philanthropy-fundraisers, services or meetings of any kind.

The university does not know when the investigations will conclude and results will be released.

The incident report for Phi Delta Theta was received by the SCRR office on March 7, and the Lambda Sigma Gamma report on March 23.

Staples said that the university cannot release further information until the investigations conclude.

The Orion has reached out to the Phi Delta Theta and Lambda Sigma Gamma Chico chapters. We are awaiting response.

Hazing violates the Phi Delta Theta national office’s risk management policies, further info can be found on page one of the document.

The Phi Delta Theta health and safety page also states, “Phi Delta Theta does not condone any form of hazing and spends great resources educating about its dangers and consequences. Hazing is contrary to the purpose of fraternity, let alone Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.”

Lambda Sigma Gamma’s website is not developed and does not have any info regarding hazing guidelines. At a Lambda Sigma Gamma Cal Poly chapter a hazing incident occurred in 2012.

Hazing is considered unlawful in California under Matt’s Law. It is also prohibited according to Chico State’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs Policies and Procedures.

If you or someone else has experienced a suspected or recent hazing incident, visit the Fraternal Law Partners’ Hazing Hotline website, or call the 24-hour anonymous hotline at 1-888-NOT-HAZE.



