Combat Robotics at Chico State brings a medal home

Members of AIME with the medal they won. Photo taken by Kiana Liclican, April 18.

American Institute of Mechatronic Engineers competed at Robogames, a yearly event hosted in Pleasanton California. “King crab” is the red robot AIME used at the competition to take out a couple of other robots.

Jason Vasquez, the project manager for combat robotics, has been building robots since he was 11-years-old. “My dad got into it around 20 years ago when I was born, so I just kind of grew up around it,” Vasquez said.

Haseeb Rehman, AIME vice president, is a junior who has been involved with the club since its beginnings in December 2021.

“Anyone can join the club, there are no requirements, you just have to be passionate about it,” Rehman said.