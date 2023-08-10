Chico Greek life hit with suspension: probation following hazing investigations

Molly Myers, Managing Editor

After investigations into reports of hazing, sorority Lambda Sigma Gamma is suspended from Chico State for four years.

This means the sorority is no longer recognized by Chico State.

Fraternity Phi Delta Theta, which was also under hazing investigations, is now on probation for one year.

The suspension and probation were verified by Andrew Staples, Chico State’s public relations manager.

The terms of the probation have not been clearly defined. Phi Delta Theta has an anti-hazing statement in their risk management policy denouncing and defining hazing.

“I don’t have the terms for this organization, though I’ve asked. In general, it means an organization is limited in being able to hold socials, formals, participate in intramurals, etc,” Andrew Staples said.

The Orion originally reported on the investigations in April, shortly after fraternity Delta Chi lost their charter for breaking anti-hazing policies.

Lambda Sigma Gamma National Sorority declined to comment on their suspension.

The Phi Delta Theta national organization released this statement on the matter:

“Phi Delta Theta holds the safety of every member of the Fraternity as well as the individuals of the campuses and communities they are a part of, in the highest regard. No part of our Fraternity’s rituals risk the comfort and safety of members, and the Fraternity is working with the university to investigate and take appropriate action.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected] or at [email protected].