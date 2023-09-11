A quick guide to campus study spaces

As of this semester, Creekside Café has been permanently closed, Whitney Hall and the third floor of Meriam Library have been closed for renovations. Accordingly, it may seem that we have less study space to go around. However, there are still plenty of good spots on and around campus to get work done.

The first, second and fourth floors of the library are still open. Following the closure of the third floor, the second floor has since become quieter. The fourth floor is geared towards group work that may be noisier, and the first floor is generally quiet and has computers available for student use. One helpful resource of the library is that students can reserve study rooms on the second floor here.

The Bell Memorial Union is a hub of several functions for students, including study spaces. Upstairs you will find a large space with tables of all sizes for getting work done. Downstairs, there is the Marketplace Café dining space, as well as a few odd tables and chairs to sit at in the foyer. Éstom Jámani Hall is another good spot to study while getting a bite to eat. Across from this eatery you will find The Hub, a common space where students can gather to study, hang out with friends, and unwind. The Hub is also an excellent resource to new students trying to meet new people and get involved. There are many events put on each week here that are free to students.

Chico State Study Spaces Map

Most students seem to prefer the Library or the Bell Memorial Union:

“I mostly study at the library, or upstairs in the BMU,” said Kate McNitt, a student and employee at Urban Roots.

“I usually go to the second floor. In the back behind the books, it’s usually just totally silent, that’s typically where I like to go,” said Ryan Smith, a student and employee at Meriam Library’s circulation desk.

There are several outdoor places around campus that can serve as study spaces in a pinch. Some notable examples are the picnic tables outside Butte Station, the tables outside of Creekside Café, known as Creekside Plaza, various spots on the grass around Kendall Hall, and tables and dining areas outside of the Bell Memorial Union. One of my favorite spots to study is at the white tables across from the Bell Memorial Union, typically shaded and out in the fresh air. Sometimes I even like to work at the Wildcat Recreation Center for a quick session. There are a couple of tables downstairs near the climbing wall.

Beyond campus, some of my favorite places in Downtown Chico to study are coffee shops such as Stoble and Naked Lounge. I’ve heard that some students even go to Riley’s in the daytime during the week to study, in typical Chico fashion.

