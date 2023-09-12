Chico State clubs hit the Glenn and Trinity Lawns for Clubtacular

More than 100 clubs took to Chico State’s lawns Wednesday for the semesterly Clubtacular event. Hosted by the Student Organizations and Leadership Education, students were given an opportunity to see what college life has to offer from Greek Life to sports clubs.

Along with two live DJs, students were treated to hamburgers from Madison Bear Garden– if they received four signatures from visiting different clubs at the event.

For many students joining a club can have many benefits such as increased networking, meeting new friends and gaining life experiences.

Kaylee McAllister-Knutson, the senior coordinator for SOLE said, “Students get to connect with over 100 student organizations at once and you don’t often get opportunities like that where they can see and find areas of interest for them in one day.” She also spoke about how they want students to know there is always a place for them.

First-year student Izzy Whitehead said attending the event was beneficial because it introduced her to just a few of the many opportunities Chico State has to offer.

Jackson Correia, a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, spoke about how joining Greek Life helped him create lifelong friendships and memories he will remember forever. He added that there are many opportunities to meet new people and take part in various events.

The same could be said for other clubs such as the Envy Hip-Hop Dance Team.

Jordan Avila, the public relations handler for Envy said “I hope everyone joins a club, it has taught me so much about how to work with others and made my transition to Chico go smoothly.”

Students can create their own student organization with an easy five-step process listed on the Student Life and Leadership webpage.

If you’d like to learn more about all the clubs and opportunities Chico State has to offer, you can do so at the CatsConnect website.

