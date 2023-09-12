Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Menu

$5 Lunch special at Éstom Jámani Hall, Wednesday Sept. 13 11am-5pm

Kit Beauchamp, Reporter // September 12, 2023
%245+Lunch+special+at+%C3%89stom+J%C3%A1mani+Hall%2C+Wednesday+Sept.+13+11am-5pm

This Wednesday, Associated Students is hosting a special lunch at Éstom Jámani Hall between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While usually $10, this buffet style luncheon will be $5 at the door, all major credit cards, Flex Cash, Redd Dollars and Wildcat Dollars are accepted. 

The foods featured at the $5 lunch will include a fresh salad bar, staple items like pizza and burritos, the obligatory french fries and chicken strips, ice cream machine and much more. There is a rotating item from Main Stage that changes every meal period. In addition, there is a section known as Plant Base, that features plant forward foods, and allergy-sensitive options. Alternatives like gluten-free pastas and vegan proteins are available here. You can also order food to-go in a reusable container. This service is available anytime, not just for the $5 lunch day. To learn more about different menu choices, go here.  

Tom Rider is the auxiliary businesses director at Chico State. He oversees operations of all AS Dining Services, which includes cafeterias, catering, coffee shops and more. Tom stressed that with the closure of Whitney Hall, students are in greater need of a space for lunch time. In addition, Associated Students Dining Services is not funded by student fees, so they must generate their own revenue. “It’s a great facility, I am proud of the things we do there, and this is a good opportunity to introduce the new and improved Éstom Jámani Hall, formerly Sutter Hall.” Tom also recommends the use of Redd Dollars, a Chico State currency you can load onto your Wildcat ID with no expiration date. With a purchase of Redd Dollars, a ten percent discount is included whenever you use it to pay at any campus dining facility, including Éstom Jámani Hall, Butte Station, the campus food trucks, and more. 

 

Kit Beauchamp can be reached at [email protected] 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Food
bright green mi taquito grill food truck
A guide to campus food truck Mi Taquito Grill
On Aug. 23, a couple of people are picking peaches off the rows of trees at the Chico State University Farm. Photo captured by Alejandro Mejia Mejia.
University Farm ‘U-Pick Peaches’ sells out on first day
An employee prepares drinks during Taste Me Teas soft opening.
Taste Me Tea: Chico's new tea and coffee central
Finished tortillas. Taken by Alejandro Zepeda
Flipping tradition: The tortilla adventure
White plate filled with plantains, sushi and chicken
Kwando Buffet Chinese restaurant: Snack or Yak
The green and black food truck, The Black Kettle, rests by the science bridge enticing students on their way in the direction of Meriam Library. Taken by Ariana Powell, March 29.
The Black Kettle: More drinks than food
About the Contributor
Kit Beauchamp
Kit Beauchamp is a Communications Major at Chico State University. Originally from Fairfax, CA, he transferred to Chico from Santa Barbara City College following the Covid-19 pandemic. Kit has always been interested in writing and journalism, and this is his first semester writing for The Orion. He hopes to use his platform to give voice to all facets of the student body, shed light on interesting and relevant topics, and present the unbiased truth. In his spare time, Kit enjoys music, fried foods, run-on sentences and looking at colorful birds.    

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *