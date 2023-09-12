$5 Lunch special at Éstom Jámani Hall, Wednesday Sept. 13 11am-5pm

This Wednesday, Associated Students is hosting a special lunch at Éstom Jámani Hall between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While usually $10, this buffet style luncheon will be $5 at the door, all major credit cards, Flex Cash, Redd Dollars and Wildcat Dollars are accepted.

The foods featured at the $5 lunch will include a fresh salad bar, staple items like pizza and burritos, the obligatory french fries and chicken strips, ice cream machine and much more. There is a rotating item from Main Stage that changes every meal period. In addition, there is a section known as Plant Base, that features plant forward foods, and allergy-sensitive options. Alternatives like gluten-free pastas and vegan proteins are available here. You can also order food to-go in a reusable container. This service is available anytime, not just for the $5 lunch day. To learn more about different menu choices, go here.

Tom Rider is the auxiliary businesses director at Chico State. He oversees operations of all AS Dining Services, which includes cafeterias, catering, coffee shops and more. Tom stressed that with the closure of Whitney Hall, students are in greater need of a space for lunch time. In addition, Associated Students Dining Services is not funded by student fees, so they must generate their own revenue. “It’s a great facility, I am proud of the things we do there, and this is a good opportunity to introduce the new and improved Éstom Jámani Hall, formerly Sutter Hall.” Tom also recommends the use of Redd Dollars, a Chico State currency you can load onto your Wildcat ID with no expiration date. With a purchase of Redd Dollars, a ten percent discount is included whenever you use it to pay at any campus dining facility, including Éstom Jámani Hall, Butte Station, the campus food trucks, and more.

