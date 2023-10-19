Technology’s toll on the human psyche

Let’s talk about some weird-ass syndromes and disorders caused by technology.

Humanity’s obsession with progress has caused black lines to cross our skies, metal slabs to weigh our pockets and invisible waves to pollute our airways.

This obsession has grown not only into our environment and eyes, but also our brains and psyches.

The rapid onset of various technologies has taken a toll on our delicate minds in the form of various disorders and syndromes that some may have never heard about but should be aware of.

Fear-of-missing-out syndrome is exactly what it sounds like, and it’s commonly felt in conjunction with the use of social media.

It’s the feeling you’ve missed new posts or current events occurring on various social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, otherwise known as X.

Have you ever had your phone somewhere on you and thought it buzzed but it actually hadn’t?

Well, this “tactile hallucination” is an actual syndrome, Phantom Vibration Syndrome.

Nomophobia is derived from the phrase “no mobile phone phobia,” and is the “fear of being detached from mobile phone connectivity.”

It’s so modern it isn’t even derived from Latin like its sister phobias.

Technophobia is the exact opposite of nomophobia, it is the fear of technology itself.

Those hermits you see in TV shows and movies who hate technology most likely have some form of technophobia. However, these negative stereotypes of reclusive, right-wing technophobes only contribute to the negative stigma surrounding being tech evasive.

Cyberchondria is the tech version of hypochondria. It occurs when someone develops severe health-related anxiety after searching the internet for medical information, aka figuring out if your sore shoulder is an overextended muscle or cancer.

When one thinks of “addiction,” alcohol and drugs are probably the first substances that come to mind, but addictive behaviors span a far larger area: non-substance addictions.

Today’s definition of addiction is different than it was around 10-years ago.

Addiction is considered a chronic, relapsing disorder characterized by compulsive and consistent use of something despite harmful psychological and-or physical consequences.

However, there is a difference between addiction and misuse.

The misuse of a substance or non-substance is not as compulsive or consistent as the addictive use, but it can still come with negative consequences.

Multiple tech-related behavioral addictions have popped-up due to our reliance on technology and the internet.

Some digital addictions include video gaming, social media, online shopping and porn.

Video game addiction, a behavioral addiction, is characterized by obsessive video game use, however, it is a very controversial type of addiction.

Social media addiction is a behavioral addiction characterized as being overly concerned about social media, driven by an uncontrollable urge to log onto or use social media, and devoting so much time and effort to social media that it impairs other important life areas.

Online shopping addiction, a behavioral addiction, is characterized by excessive online shopping despite negative consequences, such as financial well-being.

Internet-related addictions include net compulsions, cyber-relationships, cybersex and compulsive information seeking.

Even if obsessions with the internet and technology may not level up to an addiction, misuse is still a threat as it can be psychologically and-or physically destructive.

While not quite as “flashy” but still important, technology and its use has also been linked to depression, anxiety, insomnia and cognitive impairment, among other mental health issues.

We’ve become so dependent on our mobile devices that in many ways we’ve become accustomed to the negative effects of technology.

Maybe put your phones and laptops away every once in a while to save yourself from current or future mental anguish.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].