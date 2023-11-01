Navigate Left
  • Photos taken by Nola Powell on Oct. 25. Collage created by Ariana Powell on Nov. 1.

    Opinion

    The art of tattoo pain: part 2

  • Chico State University President addresses instructor’s controversial message

    News

    Chico State University President addresses instructor’s controversial message

  • Briston Maroney plays a sold-out show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood. Taken on Feb. 17, 2022.

    Opinion

    The death of concert etiquette

  • Chico State Womens Soccer has exciting victories over the weekend 

    Sports

    Chico State Women’s Soccer has exciting victories over the weekend 

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Clear your schedule for this week’s events!

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

The art of tattoo pain: part 2

I had to wait a little over a month after my first session to finish my tattoo and during that time I dealt with a few anxieties
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // November 1, 2023
Photos+taken+by+Nola+Powell+on+Oct.+25.+Collage+created+by+Ariana+Powell+on+Nov.+1.
Photos taken by Nola Powell on Oct. 25. Collage created by Ariana Powell on Nov. 1.

It’s finally done. My second tattoo session ended on Wednesday. In many ways, the second session was both worse and better than the first and resulted in a finished product I love.

When I got off of the table to look at my freshly finished tattoo, I almost got emotional.

I had to wait a little over a month after my first session to finish my tattoo and during that time I dealt with a few anxieties.

The first was the healing process. I was nervous my tattoo would not heal well despite my constant attentiveness to cleaning and treating it. 

During this process I decided not to use Saniderm or Aquaphor like my tattoo shop recommended, instead I used a plant-based, hemp and CBD-infused salve.

Using a CBD tattoo aftercare product can have multiple benefits such as skin hydration, reducing the risk of infection and swelling relief.

Every time I applied it, it would make me smell like weed, but my tattoo healed wonderfully, according to my tattoo artist. Despite the healing success, my anxiety has been renewed as there’s an even bigger space that needs to heal now.

Another aspect of the healing process that made me nervous was taking the Saniderm wrap off my tattoo for the first time. 

After my first session, I kept the wrap on for three days and then took it off. When I did so, I felt like I was going to pass out, which was not pleasant. The second time around this feeling was not as intense but still existed.

I was also excitedly anxious about getting the tattoo finished. After waiting for so long and saving up money for the tattoo I couldn’t wait to see the final product.

After my first session, I went through a brief identity crisis because I realized I had permanently altered my body, but once the gray clouds passed, I felt beautiful. 

As someone who constantly struggles with maintaining a positive self-image, having such stunning art on my body makes me feel beautiful, especially since I got it for me, not for anyone else.

The worst anxiety was regarding the pain level. Since the second session was dedicated to detailing, I knew it would be more painful because the needles would be going over the same place over and over again.

My anxiety would end up being valid, the first hour of the session did not hurt too much, but the second hour put all of my raw nerves on end. During the last 30 minutes I just wanted to go home.

However, despite my internal feelings, I never showed it and never took a break. As I left, my tattoo artist and the others in the shop said I sat really well, so I guess I did something right.

I can’t wait until I can save up the money and get another one. I want to make my body a beautiful piece of art.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

Ariana Powell getting tattooed on Wednesday. Courtesy: Nola Powell
The art of tattoo pain: part 1
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Briston Maroney plays a sold-out show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood. Taken on Feb. 17, 2022.
The death of concert etiquette
Photo courtesy of Marina Dear.
The one day a year dressing slutty feels safe
Wonderful Wizard of Oz, W. W. Denslow, 1900
The insidious nature of narcissistic abuse
A graphic of the Patio with a tumbleweed and a cricket.
Sitting on the grass on my phone
A graphic of Doja Cats face repeated with a green hue.
She’s a devil
Image by Dariusz Sankowski from Pixabay.
Technology's toll on the human psyche
About the Contributor
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor
Ariana Powell is going into her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (production) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her third semester on The Orion she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists, and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *