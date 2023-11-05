How to succeed in college while poor

I grew up poor. I am poor. I’ll probably die still poor. The closest chance to not stay poor is getting a degree. As a full-time student, I also have to be a full-time employee so I can afford to stay alive. My story is not rare in the slightest. A third of college students in California are living under the poverty line. In 2020-2021, 71% of undergraduate students use financial aid in order to attend Chico State

During an argument with a professor, I confessed I couldn’t afford glasses. He stared me down and scoffed at me to get a job. When I informed him I had three, he rolled his eyes and let out a laugh. He told me college is not where I belonged.

Students who are lower-class are at a disadvantage which leaves too much responsibility for a student, dissuading them from continuing their higher education.

Chico State has some resources. The WellCat Health Center has more affordable options for medicine. For those who can’t afford groceries, the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry has pasta, canned beans and frozen hotdog buns. As someone who frequently visits the pantry, it is always a hit-or-miss if you can get enough food for the week.

Chico State also offers work-study programs. However, many student employees have started to notice a cut in their hours. This leaves them to find work off- campus which makes it difficult to earn a livable wage while working part-time, since classes take priority.

Instead of the main priority in school being homework and classes, many students main priority is to make money. School is an afterthought — it has to be. Making sure you are able to pay your bills and eat at least once a day will always trump making sure you did your reading.

I have worked for college my entire life. Growing up, I was told one of the only places where talent could be a stand-in for class status was university. I worked hard to earn scholarships and grants and now I am here and the motivation to achieve has morphed into something I didn’t expect.

Now I feel as if I need to validate my existence on campus to both students and professors. I thought if I just got to college, I would be treated as a regular student who grew up financially stable.

Now I know that they will let you try and pat you on the head, but they’ll never really let you in. You have to fight. You have to advocate for yourself.

To anyone insecure or frustrated with the overwhelming pressure of being a worker and a student, know that I see you and I’m so proud. This hard work and stress will make you stronger than you can imagine. I know it’s unfair to see others live off their parents and breeze through life while you work your second weekend in a row.

I don’t know how to fix it, I wish I could. However, never forget if you are a student, you were enrolled because you deserve to be here. Refuse to let anyone disregard you because of anything, especially because of how much money you have.

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected]