‘Burrito guy’ review: burritos for all

Many community members have walked by the Speedy Burrito Mexican Grill cart near the intersection of Ivy and West Second Streets.

The cart may be more synonymous with the title “Burrito Guy,” because the family’s burrito and hot dog offerings are staples for many Chico State students.

The cart provides three types of breakfast burritos, priced at $7, which are perfect for campus community members who forgot to get breakfast before that 8 a.m. class.

All breakfast burritos have potatoes, eggs, cheese and your choice of three meats: chorizo, sausage and bacon.

The chorizo breakfast burrito’s flavor was incredibly homey and tasted like confidence and hope.

The overall tasting experience is very warm, however, the potatoes and eggs were a little bit dry, as was the tortilla. The chorizo was the savior and overpowered the burrito’s shortcomings.

The sausage breakfast burrito has an even brighter and more vibrant flavor than the chorizo, and the potatoes and eggs weren’t quite as dry. The only heavy critique would be it needed more seasoning and cheese.

The rich, almost overpowering saltiness of the bacon breakfast burrito is simply addicting, it just needed more cheese and the potatoes were also a little dry.

The saltiness countered the softer savoriness of the eggs and dominated all other generally prominent flavors; it also leaves you thirsty.

“Burrito guy” offers sodas, bottled water, Sunny D, Gatorade, Arizona Tea, Red Bull, Monster and Rockstar, ranging from $2 to $4.

The cart offers five variations of its lunch burritos, priced at $7. All come with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meats: steak, chicken, carnitas, pastor pork chile verde or no meat.

The chicken lunch burrito, despite its branding, did not seem to have much chicken, and the little that was in there tasted dry. It was packed with too many beans and needed some more cheese glue to make the burrito’s flavors more cohesive.

At the time of the review the lunch burritos were nearly sold out.

All burritos come with the option of salsa and come pre-prepared and stay warm for long periods of time, which is great if you want to take it home instead of eating while walking between classes. The prices are also completely reasonable for the size of the burritos.

The cart has three types of hot dogs: regular, Polish and spicy, all priced at $5.

The spicy hot dog, visually shriveled and unappealing, packs a strong spice and flavor punch. This hot dog is not for those who are faint of heart, but if spiciness does not bother you, it’s for you.

After a few moments the spice subsides and you can taste the almost smokey flavor of the meat. The dog’s external texture is slightly leathery and dry, but the insides make up for it. You’ll also need some napkins to catch the juices that flow out after each bite.

“Burrito guy,” from the food’s atmospheric flavors, to the prices, to the accessibility, is perfect for students and other campus community members; and how many carts sell both burritos and hot dogs? How novel.

