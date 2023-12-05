Taking a breather

Amid the hustle and bustle of college life, there lies an oasis of tranquility known as Dead Week. Just hearing the words can make any stressed-out student breathe a sigh of relief.

It’s what feels like the beautiful calm before the storm, where the looming finals are momentarily forgotten and procrastination reigns supreme.

For those unfamiliar with the term, dead week refers to that mystical time period before finals when instructors kindly designate a few days for students to prepare for their impending doom. It’s a time when libraries are inexplicably busy, and students harness their inner Zen masters to find a balance between Netflix binges and last-minute cramming sessions.

Now, you might be thinking, “Why would anyone appreciate the week before finals? Shouldn’t we be stressing, pulling all-nighters and surviving solely on coffee and ramen like the true college experience demands?”

Firstly, let’s talk about the sheer rarity of this phenomenon. It’s like spotting a majestic mythical creature. If you manage to find yourself with absolutely no exams or assignments during Dead Week, congratulations! You’ve hit the academic lottery, and it’s time to celebrate.

Take that time to indulge in hobbies, catch up on sleep or maybe even venture outside for some fresh air. Trust me, it’s a surreal experience that makes you question if you’re still enrolled in college at all.

Furthermore, Dead Week provides much-needed comedic relief in the otherwise tense atmosphere of academia. Professors tend to schedule in-class reviews, where they somehow manage to summarize an entire semester’s worth of material in a mere hour.

It’s like watching an episode of “The Office,” but instead of Steve Carell, you have a professor trying to serenade you with derivatives and theorems.

Dead Week is a gem in the academic calendar that deserves more recognition. It’s a week where stress temporarily takes a backseat and where procrastination becomes an accepted art form.

So, fellow students, embrace this ephemeral period of calm, cherish Dead Week, revel in all its glorious oddity and remember: It’s not about avoiding responsibilities, it’s about mastering the art of appreciating the procrastination-filled oasis that is Dead Week.

