The romanticization of being nonchalant: A modern love story

Situationships. Friends with benefits. Talking stages. Hookups. These are all terms that have become ignorantly interchangeable when describing an intimate connection with someone these days.

Nobody feels the need to define anything, because if I’m correct, “there’s no need to put a label on anything.”

I’m curious to find out how exactly our generation has accepted relationship benefits with friend labels.

And while I know that this should be none of my concern, as we are all young and free, I can’t help but wonder why we have become accustomed to a culture of low commitment being the norm.

I can allude to the fact that social media can be factored in as a major proponent to this culture of carelessness, however I don’t think it’s all to blame. We as a collective have garnered a fond appreciation for a “no strings attached” type of relationship, yet scoff at the idea of our counterpart talking to someone else.

We wish to be their only option yet still desire a roster. The hypocrisy would be laughable if it wasn’t so true.

To be quite clear, I am no saint. However, I can step out of the collegiate bubble and observe my peers, gawking at their distinct resentment for showing their true feelings.

I have both been a victim and inflicted of the “no label” effect. No matter what side you’re on, it’s a quite humbling experience.

In some ways, trying to care less can be more straining on the heart, and usually leads to both parties protecting their pride too much, to the point where interactions consist of pure confusion.

Nonchalant energy is glorified on social media, with influencers preaching the “if they wanted to, they would” mindset.

But let’s be honest with ourselves. Even I have had a multitude of instances in which I have definitely wanted to share feelings, but I simply had too big of an ego.

To conclude, I will sign off with a plea: Tell them you like them. Make your intentions clear. Don’t waste their time. It’s better for both parties in the long term.

Brooke Cárcamo can be reached at [email protected]