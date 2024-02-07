Navigate Left
  • Students and faculty passing along campus. Taken by Jolie Asuncion Mar. 2022

    Food

    Hurry! Where to eat if you only have 15 minutes

  • Celebrating Black History Month together. Image created by Adobe Firefly generative AI.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Events happening during Black History Month

  • Ethan Lay on the mound facing the Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.

    Sports

    Wildcats men’s baseball take both games in season opening doubleheader

  • Take a less-traveled path this spring. Photo by Heather Taylor on May 30, 2022.

    Features

    New trails of thought: How to hike in a mindful manner

  • A fallen tree damaged a house by the corner of Fourth and Ivy Streets on Feb 5th.

    News

    Storm leaves thousands without power, damages homes

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Clubtacular postponed again due to weather conditions

Clubtacular has been canceled for the second time on Wednesday
Byline photo of Fabian Marian
Fabian Marian, Reporter // February 7, 2024
Students+checking+out+clubs+and+organizations+on+campus.+Photo+by+Jolie+Asuncion+on+Aug.+24.
Students checking out clubs and organizations on campus. Photo by Jolie Asuncion on Aug. 24.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Chico State’s Student Life and Leadership Education has decided to cancel Clubtacular for the second time. 

The event was set to take place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Trinity and Glenn lawns.

At this time it is unknown if the event will be rescheduled, the senior coordinator of SOLE, Kaylee D. McAllister-Knutson, said.

The event was originally set for Jan. 31, but was postponed to Wednesday due to weather conditions. Over 100 clubs were expected to be at Clubtacular.

Bundtlets from Nothing Bundt Cakes for the participants who planned to attend are available starting 10 a.m today at the front desk in Bell Memorial Union 220.

Fabian Marian can be reached at [email protected] & [email protected]

Chico State clubs lined up near the science building. Photo by Jolie Asuncion on Aug. 24, 2022.
Clubtacular postponed due to weather conditions
Clubs table during Fall 2022s Clubtacular. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13, 2022.
Hot clubs at the Spring 2024 Clubtacular
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Celebrating Black History Month together. Image created by Adobe Firefly generative AI.
Events happening during Black History Month
Kulo sticker in the bathroom at Rileys. Photo taken Oct. 3, 2023 by Molly Myers.
From 'PUKE' to 'LIMBO': Ranking Chico’s graffiti tags
Chico State clubs lined up near the science building. Photo by Jolie Asuncion on Aug. 24, 2022.
Clubtacular postponed due to weather conditions
Clubs table during Fall 2022s Clubtacular. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13, 2022.
Hot clubs at the Spring 2024 Clubtacular
Photo by: Jé Shoots from Pexels
10 non-Christmas songs to get you in the holiday spirit
Created by Ariana Powell on Dec. 3. Photos by James Superschoolnews and Brett Sayles on Pexels.
Happy horror-days: Christmas horror films
About the Contributor
Fabian Marian, Reporter
Fabian Marian is a first year journalism and public and relations student at Chico State. This is his first semester on The Orion and he is very thrilled to be a part of the team. In his free time he enjoys reading, listening to music and watching video essays.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *