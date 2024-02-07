Clubtacular postponed again due to weather conditions

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Chico State’s Student Life and Leadership Education has decided to cancel Clubtacular for the second time.

The event was set to take place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Trinity and Glenn lawns.

At this time it is unknown if the event will be rescheduled, the senior coordinator of SOLE, Kaylee D. McAllister-Knutson, said.

The event was originally set for Jan. 31, but was postponed to Wednesday due to weather conditions. Over 100 clubs were expected to be at Clubtacular.

Bundtlets from Nothing Bundt Cakes for the participants who planned to attend are available starting 10 a.m today at the front desk in Bell Memorial Union 220.

