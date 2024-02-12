Shielding your skin: Top SPF moisturizers to safeguard your precious complexion

I can describe myself as an SPF enthusiast, I wear it every day regardless of the weather conditions and so should you. Sun rays are not friendly to human skin.

Let me introduce you to my tried and true favorite sunscreens. As anyone would say, the best sunscreen for you is the one you will use, but keep in mind that you still need to enjoy the texture of the product and make sure it does not sting your eyes. I have tried over 100 different sunscreens and these are my favorites.

1. Nivea Japan – UV Super Water Gel SPF 50 PA+++– Best for all skin types

Nivea Japan’s UV Super Water Gel provides a broad spectrum of SPF 50 PA+++. With a light glowy texture, it does not leave behind a white cast and all skin types can benefit from using this product. It also hydrates the skin very well, almost like a serum. If I had to choose a sunscreen to use for the rest of my life, it would be this one.

2. CANMAKE Mermaid Skin Gel UV – Best for all skin types

Canmake’s Mermaid Skin Gel UV provides a broad spectrum of SPF 50+ PA++++, it features a light texture that would be best suitable for oily and combination skin types, but everyone can use it. I have dry skin and I still enjoy using this product.

3. MISSHA – All-Around Safe Block Essence Sun SPF 45 PA+++ – Best for dry/dehydrated skin types

MISSHA’s All-Around Safe Block Essence Sun SPF 45 PA+++ features a thicker consistency and it is best suited for dry/dehydrated skin types. It has a floral scent, so if you are sensitive to fragrance, you should skip this one, but if you are not and enjoy thicker consistency sunscreen this is the one you should go for.

4. THANKYOU FARMER – Sun Project Water Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++ 50 ml – Best for oily/combination skin types

THANKYOU FARMER’s Sun Cream provides a broad spectrum of SPF 50+, protecting your skin from both types of harmful ultraviolet rays, UVA and UVB, while providing a light, non-greasy texture that oily skin individuals would be very happy with.

5. TULA – Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 – Best suitable for all skin types

Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is the only SPF 30 sunscreen on this list. I have included it because it was my favorite for a while. It has a light gel texture that anyone would benefit from, and it absorbs into the skin quickly. The packaging is also appealing.

6. Kao – Biore UV Aqua Rich watery essence Spf 50+ PA++++ – Best suitable for all skin types

This is currently the sunscreen I am using. It features a really good, light texture that leaves no residue behind. It’s a fan favorite for a reason, and people all around the world are using it and putting it on their ride-or-die skincare list.

7. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ – 50 ml – Best suitable for all skin types

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ is the only French SPF i’ve included, but it has the same texture as the Asian sunscreens on this list. It truly does not leave any sticky residue on the skin, and even the oiliest skin type would benefit from this sunscreen.

8. SHISEIDO Expert Sun Protector SPF 50+ UVA Face & Body Lotion – Best suitable for dry/dehydrated skin types

SHISEIDO is the only waterproof sunscreen on this list. I use it every time I go to the beach and the water park. It is suitable for both the face and body, but again if you are sensitive to fragrance this is not the one for you,. Ifyou don’t mind, this is a great sunscreen. This one does leave a film on your skin because it is waterproof, but if you have a dry skin type you would enjoy this, it would be too oily for combination/oily skin types.

Fabian Marian can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].