On-campus food trucks have revolutionized Wildcat eating

For the first time since Chico State began hosting food trucks, multiple vendors have operated five days a week on campus. Halal Platter, Mi Taquito Grill and Harvester have become reliable favorites, offering Mediterranean, Mex-Cal and American comfort cuisine all day.

Associated Students of Chico State, has spent the last two and half years actively cultivating relationships with food service businesses to expand the food options for students on campus. AS Dining Services Director Tom Rider said that the campus and student demand are a wonderful way for businesses to grow and develop their reputation.

With the arrival of Lovebird Coffee this past December, and the awaited arrival of a burger and additional taco vendor, the expansion of the AS food truck program is poised to revolutionize the Wildcat eating experience.

To operate and serve on campus, vendors must comply with all licensing and insurance requirements, have up-to-date certifications for the City of Chico business license and a Butte County Health Permit for a Mobile Food Facility, undergo a review and approval of their menu and agree to the AS Food Truck Guidelines.

The review process, Rider said, is not to hinder or manipulate artisanal creativity but rather to ensure that the quality and prices are accessible to students.

There are six locations on campus available for vendors. Two are in front of the Student Services Center, one next to Kendall Hall, one beside Estom Jamani Hall, another in front of Holt Hall and one outside Glenn Hall.

The current disbursement of vendors is designed to discourage competition between them. In response to the increasing volume of vendors Rider has begun preparations for a “sustainable truck hub” in which trucks can park together in a common area with access to power.

This hub will allow students one-stop access to creative food options within striking distance from their next class. In addition to increasing accessibility, business efficiency and camaraderie amongst the student body, the hub will come equipped with a covered roof to provide a haven from foul weather.

Possible locations for this hub are outside the Bell Memorial Union or “any triangle of available, accessible land,” Rider said.

As part of their agreement to operate on-campus, vendors are required to allocate 15% of their sales revenue to ASDS. A portion of this commission fee is used to install CBORD payment software which allows students to use their meal plan and Wildcat dollars at each truck.

Details regarding the arrival of the anticipated burger and taco vendors will be available shortly. Rider hopes to launch the sustainable truck hub this spring.

The Orion will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Shane Aweeka can be reached at [email protected].