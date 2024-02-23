Navigate Left
  • Photo of the Notice of Investigative Outcome letters issued to Delta Chi and Lambda Sigma Gamma taken by Molly Myers, Feb. 24, 2024.

    News

    Hazing documents revealed: Chico State warns against unrecognized Greek organizations

  • Collage of restaurants in downtown Chico. Created by Jessica Miller, Feb. 24.

    Food

    OK, where can we eat in 30 minutes?

  • A group of raised hands against a blue background. Created by Ariana Powell on Feb. 23.

    News

    CSUEU, non-academic student assistants to unionize

  • A person ducks under the fallen tree on the Warner Street pedestrian bridge. Taken by Molly Myers Feb. 21

    News

    Pedestrian bridge closed due to fallen tree

  • An unlabeled food truck sits awaiting customers. Image by Andreas Volz from Pixabay.

    Food

    On-campus food trucks have revolutionized Wildcat eating

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

On-campus food trucks have revolutionized Wildcat eating

The quality and accessibility of Chico State’s on-campus food trucks have ignited foodie culture in the Wildcat community.
Byline photo of Shane Aweeka
Shane Aweeka, Reporter // February 23, 2024
An+unlabeled+food+truck+sits+awaiting+customers.+Image+by+Andreas+Volz+from+Pixabay.
An unlabeled food truck sits awaiting customers. Image by Andreas Volz from Pixabay.

For the first time since Chico State began hosting food trucks, multiple vendors have operated five days a week on campus. Halal Platter, Mi Taquito Grill and Harvester have become reliable favorites, offering Mediterranean, Mex-Cal and American comfort cuisine all day. 

Associated Students of Chico State, has spent the last two and half years actively cultivating relationships with food service businesses to expand the food options for students on campus. AS Dining Services Director Tom Rider said that the campus and student demand are a wonderful way for businesses to grow and develop their reputation.

With the arrival of Lovebird Coffee this past December, and the awaited arrival of a burger and additional taco vendor, the expansion of the AS food truck program is poised to revolutionize the Wildcat eating experience. 

To operate and serve on campus, vendors must comply with all licensing and insurance requirements, have up-to-date certifications for the City of Chico business license and a Butte County Health Permit for a Mobile Food Facility, undergo a review and approval of their menu and agree to the AS Food Truck Guidelines

The review process, Rider said, is not to hinder or manipulate artisanal creativity but rather to ensure that the quality and prices are accessible to students. 

There are six locations on campus available for vendors. Two are in front of the Student Services Center, one next to Kendall Hall, one beside Estom Jamani Hall, another in front of Holt Hall and one outside Glenn Hall.

The current disbursement of vendors is designed to discourage competition between them. In response to the increasing volume of vendors Rider has begun preparations for a “sustainable truck hub” in which trucks can park together in a common area with access to power. 

This hub will allow students one-stop access to creative food options within striking distance from their next class. In addition to increasing accessibility, business efficiency and camaraderie amongst the student body, the hub will come equipped with a covered roof to provide a haven from foul weather. 

Possible locations for this hub are outside the Bell Memorial Union or “any triangle of available, accessible land,” Rider said.

As part of their agreement to operate on-campus, vendors are required to allocate 15% of their sales revenue to ASDS. A portion of this commission fee is used to install CBORD payment software which allows students to use their meal plan and Wildcat dollars at each truck. 

Details regarding the arrival of the anticipated burger and taco vendors will be available shortly. Rider hopes to launch the sustainable truck hub this spring. 

The Orion will continue to update this story as information becomes available. 

Shane Aweeka can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Food
Students wait in line for the Harvester food truck. Taken by Jolie Asuncion Sept. 22, 2022.
15% of Sales: Associated Students Dining Services agreement
Rawbar outdoor patio and seating amidst construction. Taken by Jessica Miller Jan. 26
The Rawbar renovations: See you there in March!
Students and faculty passing along campus. Taken by Jolie Asuncion Mar. 2022
Hurry! Where to eat if you only have 15 minutes
Lovebird coffee trailer is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Courtesy: Lovebird Coffee
Lattes and alumni at Lovebird Coffee
Rileys most popular specialty shots.
Riley’s specialty shots, ranked 
Speedy Burrito Mexican Grill cart sells food at the intersection of Ivy and West Second Streets. Taken by Ariana Powell on Oct. 6.
'Burrito guy' review: burritos for all
About the Contributor
Shane Aweeka, Reporter
Shane is a senior at Chico State, scheduled to graduate this May with a bachelor's degree in public administration and a minor in international relations. In September, Shane will begin working towards his master's in the Netherlands in a program focused on global political economy or international politics. He looks forward to contributing to The Orion’s efforts this upcoming semester and developing an understanding and appreciation for the art of journalism. Outside of school and work you can find him skiing or surfing.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *