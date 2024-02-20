Navigate Left
  • Flyer courtesy Daniel Veidlinger

    Arts & Entertainment

    Chico State holds religion and COVID symposium on Friday

  • Swift Campaign Logo / Designed by the Swift Campaign (Satire logo created by Garrett Hartman)

    'The Big Dipper'

    Presidential elections Swift-ly approaching

  • Students are trickling back to the third floor after renovations are complete. Photo taken by Amy Blair Feb. 19.

    News

    Meriam Library third floor is back in business

  • The Chico Seed Orchard nature trail is about one mile long, paved and surrounded by a variety of trees with an interesting historical background. Photo by Heather Taylor on Feb. 3, 2024.

    Features

    New trail of thought: Chico Seed Orchard

  • Chico State baseball celebrates a hard-fought win over Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.

    Sports

    Revamped Chico State baseball squad off to undefeated start

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

15% of Sales: Associated Students Dining Services agreement

Menu changes, food quality and prices could come into question as the contract specifies
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Food Editor // February 20, 2024
Students+wait+in+line+for+the+Harvester+food+truck.+Taken+by+Jolie+Asuncion+Sept.+22%2C+2022.
Students wait in line for the Harvester food truck. Taken by Jolie Asuncion Sept. 22, 2022.

For businesses and food trucks to sell on Chico State’s campus, they must agree to give 15% of monthly sales to Associated Students Dining Services.

All food trucks on the Chico State campus must sign an extensive agreement with AS Dining Services. 

This includes paying the aforementioned 15% of sales along with an agreement to make a minimum of $500 daily. 

If a truck chooses to park daily and not make at least $500, ASDS has the authority to ask them to change menu items, move locations or exclude them in the next monthly contract. 

ASDS does not take any funding from tuition or registration fees and therefore their income is generated solely by businesses run on campus. 

This, combined with the need to pay management fees and account for potential business loss by allowing third-party trucks to sell on campus, is the cause for the 15% fee. 

“AS Dining Services also pays to Chico State a percentage of our income to pay for services of FMS [Facilities and Management Services]  for custodial needs, UPD [University Police Department]  for getting trucks on and off campus through the barrier arms, and EHS [Environmental Health and Safety],” Thomas Rider, dining services director, said. 

Menu changes, food quality and prices could come into question as the contract specifies but Rider said this is for the benefit of Chico State students and the AS.

It is important that our students, staff, and faculty want to frequent the trucks that come to campus,” Rider said. 

The agreement is meant to set guidelines that all trucks and food providers must follow on campus regarding sustainability goals, dining access, and health. This means that food trucks need to be accessible to student meal plans. 

The agreement is comparable to other California State Universities, Rider said.

Most food trucks don’t seem to increase their prices to accommodate the ASDS charge. 

Harvester Food Truck, which serves the campus between Tehama and Butte Hall, lists their menu items for the same cost as their physical location.

Mi Taquito Grill food truck owner Jose Hernandez said that the ASDS service agreement did not alter their pricing on campus. 

The agreement is clear from the start and allows them to be on campus which they enjoy, Hernandez said. 

Notably, Speedy Burrito Mexican Grill and Cafe Muse choose to serve students from public property and are not subject to the agreement. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Food
Rawbar outdoor patio and seating amidst construction. Taken by Jessica Miller Jan. 26
The Rawbar renovations: See you there in March!
Students and faculty passing along campus. Taken by Jolie Asuncion Mar. 2022
Hurry! Where to eat if you only have 15 minutes
Lovebird coffee trailer is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Courtesy: Lovebird Coffee
Lattes and alumni at Lovebird Coffee
Rileys most popular specialty shots.
Riley’s specialty shots, ranked 
Speedy Burrito Mexican Grill cart sells food at the intersection of Ivy and West Second Streets. Taken by Ariana Powell on Oct. 6.
'Burrito guy' review: burritos for all
The outside of Tin Roof Bakery Cafe
Tin Roof Bakery and Cafe returns under new ownership
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller, Food Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth year english literacy studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Language. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *