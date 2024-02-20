15% of Sales: Associated Students Dining Services agreement

For businesses and food trucks to sell on Chico State’s campus, they must agree to give 15% of monthly sales to Associated Students Dining Services.

All food trucks on the Chico State campus must sign an extensive agreement with AS Dining Services.

This includes paying the aforementioned 15% of sales along with an agreement to make a minimum of $500 daily.

If a truck chooses to park daily and not make at least $500, ASDS has the authority to ask them to change menu items, move locations or exclude them in the next monthly contract.

ASDS does not take any funding from tuition or registration fees and therefore their income is generated solely by businesses run on campus.

This, combined with the need to pay management fees and account for potential business loss by allowing third-party trucks to sell on campus, is the cause for the 15% fee.

“AS Dining Services also pays to Chico State a percentage of our income to pay for services of FMS [Facilities and Management Services] for custodial needs, UPD [University Police Department] for getting trucks on and off campus through the barrier arms, and EHS [Environmental Health and Safety],” Thomas Rider, dining services director, said.

Menu changes, food quality and prices could come into question as the contract specifies but Rider said this is for the benefit of Chico State students and the AS.

“It is important that our students, staff, and faculty want to frequent the trucks that come to campus,” Rider said.

The agreement is meant to set guidelines that all trucks and food providers must follow on campus regarding sustainability goals, dining access, and health. This means that food trucks need to be accessible to student meal plans.

The agreement is comparable to other California State Universities, Rider said.

Most food trucks don’t seem to increase their prices to accommodate the ASDS charge.

Harvester Food Truck, which serves the campus between Tehama and Butte Hall, lists their menu items for the same cost as their physical location.

Mi Taquito Grill food truck owner Jose Hernandez said that the ASDS service agreement did not alter their pricing on campus.

The agreement is clear from the start and allows them to be on campus which they enjoy, Hernandez said.

Notably, Speedy Burrito Mexican Grill and Cafe Muse choose to serve students from public property and are not subject to the agreement.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].