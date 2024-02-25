Nate Farrington takes the lead as Adventure Outings’ director

Maki Chapman Nate Farrington, new director of Adventure Outings, holding up some climbing rope that needs to be organized. Taken by Maki Chapman on February 8th, 2024

After nearly being defunded in spring 2023, Adventure Outings welcomed Nate Farrington as the new director of AO in January.

He succeeds Jenna Walker who left the program after eleven years in December of last year. Farrington plans to do more than just maintain the organization that has been on campus for 37 years. He intends to stretch AO beyond Chico State and integrate more within the community.

As he was involved with the environment and student life from an early age, Farrington made it his life’s goal to be an educator and spend time outdoors. He moved to California around five years ago and found the Chico community extremely welcoming, both privately and working as the new director.

According to his LinkedIn, Farrington grew up in Syracuse, New York, and would eventually earn his degree in recreation at State University of New York in Cortland. Though he had not merely been studying there, as he’d already been running an after school outdoor club for several years, and even rescued a dog in 2015.

He’d made the environment his passion, choosing to work outside since 2008 at the Westcott Community center. Since leaving in 2018, Farrington has bounced around other clubs and environmental organizations until he found his way to Chico State.

An AO assistant leader, Kayla Herron, noted that the transition from Walker to Farrington was not an easy one, considering that the program almost vanished. However, Farrington has made an open line of communication between him and the students, and seeks to make AO grow.

Another assistant leader, Soleil Weed, said Farrington has been trying to get ideas from students within the program to make their voices heard.

Bringing his expertise and knowledge from working with the California Search and Rescue, Farrington hopes to start a tree climbing program and make a few other more localized trips that would not require rides to the site.

His primary focus during trips is safety as the most dangerous part of AO is the transportation, Farrington said.

Students can sign up for AO trips here. The next major trip is on March 16, where students will hike out and camp for the weekend, then head home on March 20.

