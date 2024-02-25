Navigate Left
  • The Sigma Pi fraternity house on a quiet Monday morning in Chico on Feb. 26. Photo taken by Molly Myers.

    News

    Fraternity Sigma Pi hit with hazing investigation

  • Entrance to the Wildcat Recreation Center and patio. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 23.

    Sports

    Connect your mind and body at the WREC

  • A motorcycle hit a pedestrian the above intersection. Taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on Feb. 25.

    News

    Person taken to hospital after accident on Ivy Street

  • Nate Farrington, new director of Adventure Outings, holding up some climbing rope that needs to be organized. Taken by Maki Chapman on February 8th, 2024

    Features

    Nate Farrington takes the lead as Adventure Outings’ director

  • Courtesy Associated Students

    News

    AS general election application open for students

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Nate Farrington takes the lead as Adventure Outings’ director

As he was involved with the environment and student life from an early age, Farrington made it his life’s goal to be an educator and spend time outdoors
Byline photo of Maki Chapman
Maki Chapman, Reporter // February 25, 2024
Nate+Farrington%2C+new+director+of+Adventure+Outings%2C+holding+up+some+climbing+rope+that+needs+to+be+organized.+Taken+by+Maki+Chapman+on+February+8th%2C+2024
Maki Chapman
Nate Farrington, new director of Adventure Outings, holding up some climbing rope that needs to be organized. Taken by Maki Chapman on February 8th, 2024

After nearly being defunded in spring 2023, Adventure Outings welcomed Nate Farrington as the new director of AO in January.

He succeeds Jenna Walker who left the program after eleven years in December of last year. Farrington plans to do more than just maintain the organization that has been on campus for 37 years. He intends to stretch AO beyond Chico State and integrate more within the community.

As he was involved with the environment and student life from an early age, Farrington made it his life’s goal to be an educator and spend time outdoors. He moved to California around five years ago and found the Chico community extremely welcoming, both privately and working as the new director.

According to his LinkedIn, Farrington grew up in Syracuse, New York, and would eventually earn his degree in recreation at State University of New York in Cortland. Though he had not merely been studying there, as he’d already been running an after school outdoor club for several years, and even rescued a dog in 2015.

He’d made the environment his passion, choosing to work outside since 2008 at the Westcott Community center. Since leaving in 2018, Farrington has bounced around other clubs and environmental organizations until he found his way to Chico State.

An AO assistant leader, Kayla Herron, noted that the transition from Walker to Farrington was not an easy one, considering that the program almost vanished. However, Farrington has made an open line of communication between him and the students, and seeks to make AO grow.

Another assistant leader, Soleil Weed, said Farrington has been trying to get ideas from students within the program to make their voices heard.

Bringing his expertise and knowledge from working with the California Search and Rescue, Farrington hopes to start a tree climbing program and make a few other more localized trips that would not require rides to the site.

His primary focus during trips is safety as the most dangerous part of AO is the transportation, Farrington said.

Students can sign up for AO trips here. The next major trip is on March 16, where students will hike out and camp for the weekend, then head home on March 20.

Maki Chapman can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Swift Campaign Logo / Designed by the Swift Campaign (Satire logo created by Garrett Hartman)
Presidential elections Swift-ly approaching
The Chico Seed Orchard nature trail is about one mile long, paved and surrounded by a variety of trees with an interesting historical background. Photo by Heather Taylor on Feb. 3, 2024.
New trail of thought: Chico Seed Orchard
Take a less-traveled path this spring. Photo by Heather Taylor on May 30, 2022.
New trails of thought: How to hike in a mindful manner
Kulo sticker in the bathroom at Rileys. Photo taken Oct. 3, 2023 by Molly Myers.
From 'PUKE' to 'LIMBO': Ranking Chico’s graffiti tags
Lovebird coffee trailer is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Courtesy: Lovebird Coffee
Lattes and alumni at Lovebird Coffee
The act of speaking out against abuse has further protection now. Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels.
Violence and silence: California bill offers victims protection against defamation charges
About the Contributor
Maki Chapman, Reporter
Maki Chapman is a journalism major with a minor in German and is currently in his final year at Chico State. Having been interested in journalism for a long time now, he looks forward to working on The Orion again. In his free time he plays Dungeons and Dragons on the weekends. After graduation, he hopes to become a freelance journalist and writer.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *