  • A girl and her dog enjoy the blue cloudy skies and fresh air on a walk in Cannonville, Utah, appreciating the beauty of nature and calming energy it brings. Taken by Ava Aragon on July 29, 2023.

    Opinion

    10 ways to celebrate Earth Day

  • Photo of Katie Callahan, who ran the event. An art history major in her senior year, she is the single student employed by Wellcat Safe Place. Taken on April 18th, 2024

    News

    A disappointing turnout for a consent presentation

  • 2023-24 Chico State men’s golf team in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Jason Haley/Chico State photographer

    Sports

    Chico State men’s golf prepares for upcoming conference championship

  • Elodie, played by Millie Bobby Brown, in the March 8 Netflix release of “Damsel.” Courtesy: Allied Global Marketing/Netflix

    Arts & Entertainment

    He said, she said: ‘Damsel’

  • Romani Wedding - Photo Courtesy of Efigenia Galea.

    Opinion

    ‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding:’ A shallow depiction of the Roma community

It’s important for us to be environmentally-friendly beings
Alina Babajko, Reporter // April 21, 2024
Earth is our only home and we are its only inhabitants with a conscious mind. It’s important for us to be environmentally-friendly beings.

Earth Day was created by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson in 1970 to bring attention to environmental protection.

In less than a year, the awareness from Earth Day brought about the Environment Protection Agency, the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.

The holiday is still celebrated today to promote sustainability, awareness of environmental issues and climate action.

Here are some ways you can participate in celebrating our home: 

1. Join the Great Global Cleanup

Through earthday.org you can find trash cleanups to join or you can start one in your community to help eliminate plastic pollution. 

2. Attend Chico State’s Annual Festival

This is an opportunity to participate in activities, listen to live music and learn about sustainability advocates in the community. It will take place on April 22 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. in Trinity Commons.

3. Butte College Earth Day Celebration

It will take place on the main campus in the Center Lawn on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, this event will have information tables, live music, food and games. 

4. Clean up trash in your community

Get a group of friends and go to Upper or Lower Bidwell Park with trash bags to help beautify and clean up the nature around you. 

5. Get outdoors 

Spending time in nature and the sunlight can help lift your mood and has numerous health benefits. Chico has plenty of recognized parks that are truly beautiful and can help bring awareness to why we collectively need to take care of our planet. 

6. Visit a compost garden or start one at home

Compost is nature’s way of recycling what would be landfill waste back into the environment. Chico State’s compost garden is currently accepting coffee/tea bags, eggshells, cereals/grains, fruits and vegetables. 

7. Reduce water usage 

Our country has the top water usage per capita in the world. You can reduce your water consumption and waste at home in numerous ways as simple as shorter shower times and making sure your toilet is properly working. 

8. Reduce your carbon footprint

Awareness of your carbon footprint is a major key in climate activism. Your carbon footprint is the amount of carbon, methane and other greenhouse gasses you are personally contributing everyday. There are multiple ways to reduce your footprint from the way you drink water to your transportation methods.

9. Chico sustainability

Research and become familiar with climate action plans in your community. These plans are a framework for realistic ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Chico State also has a climate action plan

10. Plant native plants

Planting native species has tremendous benefits for the environment, such as soil quality improvement and actually removing carbon from our atmosphere and storing it in the ground! Native plants are huge for lowering a carbon footprint, but it is also cute and fun. 

Participating in just one of these activities is the least we can do to protect our home. Grab a friend or two, a loved one or a furry friend and I promise, you will enjoy celebrating Earth Day.

Alina Babajko can be reached at [email protected].
Alina Babajko
Alina Babajko, Reporter
Alina Babajko is an agricultural communications and leadership major. Her goals in life include helping with food insecurity and improving resource depletion as well as environmental degradation. In her free time she enjoys nature walks, fresh and salt water swimming, and cooking for friends and family. After college, she plans to join the Peace Corps to learn about international culture and assist poor countries with sustainability.  

