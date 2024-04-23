Are Metro Boomin and Future’s collab albums worth listening to?

There’s been a buzz about Metro Boomin’s and Future’s collab albums that have recently come out. I listened to both, and I’m here to tell you if they are worth listening to and what songs are worth adding to your future playlists.

After releasing “We Don’t Trust You” on March 22, Metro Boomin and Future took to Instagram to reveal that there would be another release to follow shortly. They released a second album called “We Still Don’t Trust You” on April 12 with new songs and more collabs.

The “We Don’t Trust You” album started strong with its first song titled the same as the album. One thing Metro Boomin doesn’t miss on is his beats and the rapper he chose to collaborate with. Metro’s beats and Future’s vocals mixed together made this album worth the listen.

Besides having Future as his main collaborator, other artists on this album are Travis Scott, Playboy Carti, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.

A song that made its way on everyone’s radar and is worth adding to your future playlist is “Like That,” which features Kendrick Lamar. Not only did Metro go heavy on the beat, Lamar’s diss against Drake and J.Cole did too.

“Motherfuck the big three … it’s just big me,” Lamar rapped, slyly dissing Lamar rapped, slyly dissing the claim that J.Cole, Drake and himself are the big dogs of modern rap, instead he is the one at the top spot.

Now, if I had more time to tell you about this rap beef that has been going on for years, I would. After catching myself up, it’s apparent that it’s the usual rappers dissing each other repeatedly with no obvious end.

Other songs worth adding to your playlist are: “GTA,” “Young Metro,” “Type Shit” and “Cinderella.”

Future’s drug and gang-filled lyrics mixed with colorful and heavy-filled beats produce Atlanta rap that fills not just this album, but also their re-release.

“We Still Don’t Trust You,” a two-disc album, takes a different approach from the lyrics to the beat with all 25 songs. Disc one is not worth listening to when compared to disc two, which is definitely worth your time.

Disc one took the back seat giving more mellow beats, but the lyrics are still filled with drugs, gang and sexual connotations. Whereas, to disc two, which has similar lyrics, the only difference is that it contains heavier and more colorful beats.

The first track, “We Still Don’t Trust You,” which features The Weeknd, starts the album strong. I may be biased because I am a huge fan of The Weeknd, but nonetheless, it sets the tone for the album.

Even with “We Don’t Trust You” just recently released, this newer album seems to have a more melodic and intimate approach.

A few songs worth listening to on disc one: “Drink N Dance,” “Out of My Hands” and “Beat It.”

Future gives us lovesick and sappier rap hits mixed with racy lyrics and features including The Weeknd, J.Cole, Brownstone, Ty Dolla Sign, ASAP Rocky and Lil Baby.

Disc two is worth listening to if, like me, you like that heavy bass beat Metro is known to bring and Future’s harsh delivery of his crude lyrics. Not to mention, its cohesiveness can be heard through the seamless transitions that Metro created.

Songs worth adding to your playlist from disc two: “Crazy Clientele,” “Streets Made Me a King,” “Show of Hands” and “Crossed Out.”

Overall, these two albums are definitely worth the listen. If you like that harsh delivery of lyrics that Future gives and Metro’s colorful beat, give “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You” disc two that chance. And if you want that more melodic and intimate vibe both Metro and Future can give, “We Still Don’t Trust You” disc one a listen.

“We Don’t Trust You” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Deezer.

“We Still Don’t Trust You” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Pandora.

Itzel Saucedo can be reached at [email protected].