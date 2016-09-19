Behind the art: ‘Visual Metrics’ Prints and Poetry

“Visual Metrics” Print and Poetry is an art exhibit currently being displayed at the Janet Turner Print Museum. The exhibition talk occurred on Thursday Sept. 15, at the Zingg Recital Hall, Arts and Humanities Building. A reception followed at The Turner lead by Chico State English Professor Jeanne Clark. The gallery will be available for viewing until October 1.

