Adult Swim star David Liebe Hart performs at Duffy’s Tavern

Adult Swim star, David Liebe Hart, performs at Duffy's Tavern. Photo credit: Carin Dorghalli

David Liebe Hart of Adult Swim’s “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” invades Duffy’s Tavern with his unique brand of irreverent surrealism.

His religious beliefs, love of trains and relationship struggles make for an interesting but original performance. This Adult Swim star isn’t afraid to go straight to “the feels.” He talks about deep issues but makes sure to have a mesmerizing projection behind him to keep things interesting. Desiring nothing more than to entertain those around him, he sets off to perform wherever he’s let through the doors.

Carin Dorghalli can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.