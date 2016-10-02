The student news site of California State University, Chico

2016 National Futures Yo-Yo Contest

Carin Dorghalli
October 2, 2016
Arts & Entertainment, Community

Chico hosted the 2016 National Futures Yo-Yo Contest on Oct. 1 at the Chico City Plaza.

Gentry Stein, the world yo-yo champion, sat as one of the judges. The event showcased promising competitors, ages 18 and under, and focused on the next generation of yo-yo players.

Various age brackets have top placements awarded with one-minute preliminary freestyles and two-minute finals for the top 5 qualifying competitors in each age division.

This event gives future yo-yo champions the chance to further their careers and potentially move on to regional and even national competitions.

 

  • Robin Stricklin, a yoyo'er of 2 years competes in the 15 year old competition. Photo credit: Sean Martens
  • Jack Margetts, a 13 year old out of chico, does his best to win at this years competition. Photo credit: Sean Martens
  • Harrison Davis, Josh Gottheil, and Christian Kennedy show off their moves. Photo credit: Sean Martens
  • Ian Vanderwyst shows what he's got in the 15 year old competition. Photo credit: Sean Martens
  • Max Girard, a 14 year old out of Murphy's, CA shows off his own move called the "poppin' up." Photo credit: Sean Martens

 

 

Carin Dorghalli and Sean Martens can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

2016 National Futures Yo-Yo Contest