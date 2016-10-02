2016 National Futures Yo-Yo Contest

Max Girard, a 14 year old out of Murphy's, CA shows off his own move called the "poppin' up." Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico hosted the 2016 National Futures Yo-Yo Contest on Oct. 1 at the Chico City Plaza.

Gentry Stein, the world yo-yo champion, sat as one of the judges. The event showcased promising competitors, ages 18 and under, and focused on the next generation of yo-yo players.

Various age brackets have top placements awarded with one-minute preliminary freestyles and two-minute finals for the top 5 qualifying competitors in each age division.

This event gives future yo-yo champions the chance to further their careers and potentially move on to regional and even national competitions.









Robin Stricklin, a yoyo'er of 2 years competes in the 15 year old competition. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Jack Margetts, a 13 year old out of chico, does his best to win at this years competition. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Harrison Davis, Josh Gottheil, and Christian Kennedy show off their moves. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Ian Vanderwyst shows what he's got in the 15 year old competition. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Carin Dorghalli and Sean Martens can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.