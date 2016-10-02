2016 National Futures Yo-Yo Contest
October 2, 2016
Chico hosted the 2016 National Futures Yo-Yo Contest on Oct. 1 at the Chico City Plaza.
Gentry Stein, the world yo-yo champion, sat as one of the judges. The event showcased promising competitors, ages 18 and under, and focused on the next generation of yo-yo players.
Various age brackets have top placements awarded with one-minute preliminary freestyles and two-minute finals for the top 5 qualifying competitors in each age division.
This event gives future yo-yo champions the chance to further their careers and potentially move on to regional and even national competitions.
