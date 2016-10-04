Student DJ makes a beat

DJ Hound Beats playing music at a party.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

This video interview was conducted with local artist, producer and DJ Hound Beats, also known as Trevor Tappe. He is a junior music major at Chico State. Tappe hopes to be accepted into the option of recording arts within the music major.

He started producing music around the seventh grade and picked up his hobby as a DJ in the 10th grade. This led up to paid performances at parties, weddings and other events.

Tappe produces a variety of genres like rap, trap, house and dubstep among many forms of electronic dance music.

Elias Denny can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.