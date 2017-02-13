What would MLK say today?

The most famous words spoken by one of the most influential public figures in American history are “I have a dream.”

These words should be respected and venerated by future generations. They convey a powerful message from a man I look up to and admire greatly.

Sadly, his message has been tarnished by individuals in groups like Black Lives Matter. I think Martin Luther King Jr. would be ashamed of what his legacy has become. Groups like Black Lives Matter helped to normalize is completely in contrast with the core message of King’s famous speech and movement.

King would be ashamed in the decline of the African-American family structure, due to the high crime rates in inner cities, the amount of government support African-Americans are on and the racist rhetoric coming from this community. Of course, when I say “this community,” I’m not saying all African-American people. A point I constantly make to not sound racist.

These points are conveniently ignored by Black Lives Matter. The group continues to blame racial discrimination and “white privilege” as reasons why African-Americans are killed more by police and commit more crime per capita than anyone else. Rather than taking responsibility for their actions, they choose to blame the system.

King loved his community, and I refuse to believe he would be happy with the state of affairs today. Over 50 percent of the murders in this country are being committed by 13 percent of the population. Gang violence and drug abuse are running rampant in inner cities and 72 percent of births in African-American communities occur out of wedlock. These are problems King would never have accepted and would have wanted to change if he were still alive today.

Black Lives Matter is very quick to condemn and chastise the use of force by police, even when it is justified, but will never condemn its own community for the harm they bring to themselves. I continue to reject the idea that King would have stood with Black Lives Matter.

I have listened to what Black Lives Matter has said. I have weighed their merit, and I am now deciding for myself. They are not the crowning achievement of the community today, and they have not lived up to King’s expectations.

I think their arguments are weak and it angers me that they believe a man of King’s caliber would be proud of what they have done today. Give me a break.

Roberto Fonseca can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.