‘Girlfriend’s Day’ leaves much to be desired

Valentine’s Day is long gone, but you can still Netflix and chill with your sweetheart and watch (or not), “Girlfriend’s Day.”

A new Netflix- produced movie written by and starring Bob Odenkirk (Saul from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”).

Odenkirk plays a washed up romance card writer in a world where card writing is a semi-respectable industry in the eyes of the literary community. Down and out of a writing job, he watches a press conference where the Governor of California declares a new holiday: Girlfriend’s Day. For its inauguration, there will be a romance card writing contest.

This is Odenkirk’s opportunity to redeem himself. But the movie takes a strange turn when Odenkirk is caught between two of the industry’s leading card companies who want his magnum opus greeting card for themselves.

Odenkirk has to bob and weave through kidnappings, murders and paper cuts simply to save his precious card.

“Girlfriend’s Day” has a ridiculous premise, but I like the idea because Odenkirk does a noble job at selling his character. Odenkirk is an interesting actor. He can show great depths of emotion, while also maintaining the integrity of his comedic abilities from his early career as a sketch comic with David Cross.

Odenkirk is terrific, but he can’t save this movie by himself, and he receives no help from his supporting cast.

The movie’s plot severely lacks in execution and feels rushed, leaving many ambiguous elements to be desired. The dark comedic elements delivered by other characters feel like a C-grade Coen Brother’s movie.

I do like the pulp noir aesthetic, but that’s simply putting a band-aid on a severed limb.

Jared Shibuya can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.