Monetary grant encourages a tobacco free generation by The American Cancer Society

Chico State passed a new campus law on becoming a tobacco-free campus last month. Photo credit: Sean Martens

The American Cancer Society awarded Chico State a $20,000 grant in support of its’ Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative.

The initiative started through a partnership between the ACS and the CVS Health Foundation’s “Be the First” campaign. $50 million, were committed to supporting a tobacco free generation.

The goal in reducing tobacco usage among college students was to reduce to amount of people who get sick or die from tobacco-related diseases.

“Our goals include improving the health and wellness of our campus community and the campus environment we all share,” said Trisha Seastrom, program director at the campus alcohol and drug education center in a public message.

The grant supports CADEC in free programs offered to students, faculty, and staff to end usage of tobacco. Programs such as education and counseling are offered.

“We are wholeheartedly committed to providing free and ongoing support to those interested in quitting,” said Seastrom.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.