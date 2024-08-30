Chico State's independent student newspaper

Orion News Weekly Highlights: Aug. 26 to 30

Jessica Miller, News Editor // August 30, 2024
From portal problems to city hall meetings to illness updates, here are this week’s — Aug. 26 to 30 — top news stories:

Portal problems prevent peak performance

Students experienced student portal outages on the first day of school. This caused delays in accessing Canvas and student records.

This article was written by reporter Michael Arredondo.

Electoral campaigns continue despite challenges 

Federal election campaigns experienced many changes over the summer including the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. Many current and former politicians shared their thoughts on these changes throughout the summer. 

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

City Hall meeting Thursday: Updates on Storm Water Master Plan

City Hall has drafted a new Storm Water Master Plan that will hopefully help meet the needs of the 2030 Chico General Plan. The changes will mean better drainage and a reduction in flooding, along with other improvements.

This article was written by reporter Cecilia Gonzales.

Chico Council approves utility box art program

Chico will soon be filled with unique art pieces done by local artists on utility boxes downtown. The project is presented by the Chico Arts Commission and is projected to be supported by donations from local businesses.

This article was written by opinion and features editor Callum Standish.

Update on Spring 2024 tuberculosis and meningococcal disease on campus

There have been no new cases of tuberculosis or meningococcal disease on campus since the exposure last spring semester. Chico State’s WellCat Health Center continues to offer free TB screenings to any students who may be concerned. 

This article was written by entertainment and food editor Nadia Hill.

Check back next Friday for the Orion News Weekly Highlight. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

 

