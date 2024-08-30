Orion News Weekly Highlights: Aug. 26 to 30

From portal problems to city hall meetings to illness updates, here are this week’s — Aug. 26 to 30 — top news stories:

Students experienced student portal outages on the first day of school. This caused delays in accessing Canvas and student records.

This article was written by reporter Michael Arredondo.

Federal election campaigns experienced many changes over the summer including the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. Many current and former politicians shared their thoughts on these changes throughout the summer.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

City Hall has drafted a new Storm Water Master Plan that will hopefully help meet the needs of the 2030 Chico General Plan. The changes will mean better drainage and a reduction in flooding, along with other improvements.

This article was written by reporter Cecilia Gonzales.

Chico will soon be filled with unique art pieces done by local artists on utility boxes downtown. The project is presented by the Chico Arts Commission and is projected to be supported by donations from local businesses.

This article was written by opinion and features editor Callum Standish.

There have been no new cases of tuberculosis or meningococcal disease on campus since the exposure last spring semester. Chico State’s WellCat Health Center continues to offer free TB screenings to any students who may be concerned.

This article was written by entertainment and food editor Nadia Hill.

Check back next Friday for the Orion News Weekly Highlight.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].