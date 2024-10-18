The Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 12 to Oct. 18

From recently signed state bills to City of Chico candidates to a rally arrest, here are this week’s –- Oct. 12 to Oct. 18 –- news stories:

WellCat Safe Place hosted a resource fair on Oct. 10 to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event was held at Selvester’s Cafe on campus and different resources such as CalFresh, Wildcat Food Pantry and Wellcat Health Center tabled. The WellCat Safe Place will host yoga in the Well later this month on Oct. 28 from 2-2:30 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded Chico State University with an $8.5 million grant to support aspiring teachers in the area. These funds will support a new program called BEST – Belong, Engage, Support, Transform– in which those selected will be given a living stipend of about $50,000 each to support themselves during their year of residency in high-need schools in Northern California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3216 — known as the Phone-Free School Act — on Sept. 23. This bill will require all California K-12 school districts, charter schools and county offices of education to develop a policy that limits the use of or entirely prohibits smartphones by July 1, 2026. This comes alongside other technology-focused bills that discuss AI usage and phone addiction.

Katie Hawley, a Chico State graduate, is running against Melissa Lopez-Mora to represent District 5 of the Chico City Council. She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2022 and master’s degree in political science in 2024. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

Proposition 35, one of 10 propositions coming to the California ballot this November, would provide permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services by making the already-existing tax on health care plans permanent. This proposition will not raise taxes but instead will make the tax, originally set to expire at the end of 2026, permanent. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

A man found in possession of a shotgun, loaded handgun and fake passports was arrested outside a Southern California Donald Trump rally on Oct. 12 according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The man, Vem Miller, was stopped in his black SUV by authorities and arrested at a security checkpoint outside the rally. Miller has since claimed that he did not intend to harm the former president.

Melissa Lopez-Mora is running for Chico City Council District 5 in November against Katie Hawley. Lopez-Mora was born and raised in Chico, attended Chico High School and is currently a senior at Chico State studying business. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed eight bipartisan bills aiming to support victims of domestic violence on Sept. 27. The effects of these bills range from 15-year protective orders to extensions on the statute of limitations on domestic violence and abuse cases.

Proposition 36, one of 10 new propositions coming to California in November, will allow felony charges for the possession of certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if the defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions. Currently, the theft of $950 or less is generally considered a misdemeanor. If passed, Prop 36 would change this to be considered a felony charge if the defendant has two prior convictions and ensure defendants convicted of certain drug or theft crimes receive increased punishments. The general election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots began mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County.

