Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

The Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // November 1, 2024
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30

From U.S. House of Representative candidates to bills from Governor Gavin Newsom to voting events, here are this week’s –- Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 –- news stories:

Butte College police officer pleads not guilty on all charges related to child pornography

Butte College police officer Allen Lamont Charles pleaded not guilty to four felony charges related to child pornography during his court arraignment Friday morning. Charles is facing four charges which include: Sale and distribution of obscene matter depicting a minor, possession and control of child pornography, possession of assault weapon and possession of silencer. Charles’ next court date is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m. for the setting of his preliminary hearing.

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

Office of Civic Engagement announces emotional support options

Emotional support drop-in hours will be offered until  Nov. 8 for those who need counseling or a conversation, stated the Office of Civic Engagement in a campus-wide email on Oct. 28. The week of the election the Wellcat Counseling Office will host drop-in hours Monday 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the WellCat Counseling Center; and Wednesday 10 a.m.-noon in the Wellcat Prevention Office, 2-4 p.m. in the Wellcat Health Center and 2-5 p.m. in the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center. 

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

Chico District 7 representative: Deepika Tandon

Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon is running against Caltrans Transportation Planning Manager Bryce Goldstein to represent District 7 of the Chico City Council. Tandon moved to Chico in 2007 from Delhi, India. She is the owner of Guzzetti’s Catering and Indian Food. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County. 

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

CalFresh connects with Chico State serving nutritious options to students

Chico State’s CalFresh team began their biannual outreach week on Oct. 28. The outreach week happens once a semester, but the team assists students throughout the school year. During outreach week, the team helps students through the application and renewal process as well as assists students with any general questions they may have about CalFresh. 

This article was written by reporter Beatrice Williams.

Chico District 7 representative: Bryce Goldstein

Caltrans Transportation Planning Manager Bryce Goldstein is running against Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon to represent District 7 of the Chico City Council. Goldstein said she has spent the past five years serving on Chico’s commissions. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County. 

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Bill banning single-use bags signed into law
Bryce Goldstein is running for District 7 of the Chico City Council. Photo courtesy of Bryce Goldstein
Chico District 7 representative: Bryce Goldstein
CalFresh hosted tabling events and provided pop up application assistance all over campus Oct. 28-Nov.1. Courtesy: CalFresh Chico State
CalFresh connects with Chico State serving nutritious options to students
Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon is running for District 5 of the Chico City Council. Photo from Pexels
Chico District 7 representative: Deepika Tandon
Chico State Office of Civic Engagement reaches out to the campus community to provide emotional support for election season. Graphic created by Jessica Miller on Oct. 28.
Office of Civic Engagement announces emotional support options
The October 2024 edition of The Orion is now distributed across campus. Photo by Megan Gauer on Oct. 28.
October 2024 print edition available on campus
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her second semester with The Orion and her first semester as the news editor. She previously worked as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses in downtown. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Lead Writing Mentor for the Writing Center..