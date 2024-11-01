The Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

From U.S. House of Representative candidates to bills from Governor Gavin Newsom to voting events, here are this week’s –- Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 –- news stories:

Butte College police officer Allen Lamont Charles pleaded not guilty to four felony charges related to child pornography during his court arraignment Friday morning. Charles is facing four charges which include: Sale and distribution of obscene matter depicting a minor, possession and control of child pornography, possession of assault weapon and possession of silencer. Charles’ next court date is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m. for the setting of his preliminary hearing.

Emotional support drop-in hours will be offered until Nov. 8 for those who need counseling or a conversation, stated the Office of Civic Engagement in a campus-wide email on Oct. 28. The week of the election the Wellcat Counseling Office will host drop-in hours Monday 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the WellCat Counseling Center; and Wednesday 10 a.m.-noon in the Wellcat Prevention Office, 2-4 p.m. in the Wellcat Health Center and 2-5 p.m. in the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center.

Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon is running against Caltrans Transportation Planning Manager Bryce Goldstein to represent District 7 of the Chico City Council. Tandon moved to Chico in 2007 from Delhi, India. She is the owner of Guzzetti’s Catering and Indian Food. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

Chico State’s CalFresh team began their biannual outreach week on Oct. 28. The outreach week happens once a semester, but the team assists students throughout the school year. During outreach week, the team helps students through the application and renewal process as well as assists students with any general questions they may have about CalFresh.

Caltrans Transportation Planning Manager Bryce Goldstein is running against Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon to represent District 7 of the Chico City Council. Goldstein said she has spent the past five years serving on Chico’s commissions. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

