The Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 16 to 22

From street closures to student resources to a bill from the Governor, here are this week’s –- Nov. 16 to 22 –- news stories:

A Chico man was taken to Enloe Hospital following an argument with a family member that turned physical. A man was arrested by police on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon. Poplar Street was closed for three hours as a result of the crime and the large police presence on scene.

The WellCat Health Center pharmacy offers students affordable access to health products and medications. From cold and flu medicine to menstrual products to pain relievers, the pharmacy offers as much as a $6 saving on some medications compared to retailers like Walmart and Target. Additionally, students can stop by to purchase deodorant, lip balm, sunscreen and a long list of vitamins.

Due to the ongoing Pacific NorthWest storm, many Chico residents found themselves without power on Thursday. Over 5,000 homes were affected by the outage but as of Friday morning, PG&E’s outage map showed that power was completely restored in Butte County. The storm is expected to continue into Saturday and the National Weather Service advises people to be aware of flood risks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of 24 bills into law on Sept. 24. Among other changes, the bills extend California’s existing gun seizure laws, enforce safe gun storage even in a private residence and allow for the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

