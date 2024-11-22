Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

The Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 16 to 22

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // November 22, 2024
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30

From street closures to student resources to a bill from the Governor, here are this week’s –- Nov. 16 to 22 –- news stories:

Family dispute results in hospitalization and criminal charges

A Chico man was taken to Enloe Hospital following an argument with a family member that turned physical. A man was arrested by police on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon. Poplar Street was closed for three hours as a result of the crime and the large police presence on scene.  

This article was written by reporter Christian Kepler.

WellCat Health Center pharmacy: Affordable, convenient on-campus resource

The WellCat Health Center pharmacy offers students affordable access to health products and medications. From cold and flu medicine to menstrual products to pain relievers, the pharmacy offers as much as a $6 saving on some medications compared to retailers like Walmart and Target. Additionally, students can stop by to purchase deodorant, lip balm, sunscreen and a long list of vitamins. 

This article was written by reporter Owen Daniels.

Pacific NorthWest storm causes power outages in Chico

Due to the ongoing Pacific NorthWest storm, many Chico residents found themselves without power on Thursday. Over 5,000 homes were affected by the outage but as of Friday morning, PG&E’s outage map showed that power was completely restored in Butte County. The storm is expected to continue into Saturday and the National Weather Service advises people to be aware of flood risks. 

This article was written by reporter Cecilia Gonzalez.

Governor Gavin Newsom signs legislation to strengthen California gun laws

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of 24 bills into law on Sept. 24. Among other changes, the bills extend California’s existing gun seizure laws, enforce safe gun storage even in a private residence and allow for the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

This article was written by reporter Michael Arrendondo

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Gavin Newsom signs legislation to strengthen California gun laws
Heavy rains and wind have become heavier each day in Butte County and others. Photo taken by Cecilia Gonzalez on Nov. 20.
Pacific NorthWest storm causes power outages in Chico
WellCat Health Center pharmacy: Affordable, convenient on-campus resource
WellCat Health Center pharmacy: Affordable, convenient on-campus resource
Seven patrol cars were dispatched to a home at East Ninth Street in Chico Sunday evening.
Family dispute results in hospitalization and criminal charges
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
The Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 8 to 15
Bidwell Mansion under restoration on Nov. 13. They started the project in Spring 2024 and are slated to finish Spring 2025. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon.
Bidwell Mansion plans to reopen spring 2025
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her second semester with The Orion and her first semester as the news editor. She previously worked as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses in downtown. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Lead Writing Mentor for the Writing Center..