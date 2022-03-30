4 alternative methods of transportation for students

No one is more impacted by skyrocketing gas prices than students. Alternative methods of transportation are key to reducing the impact of gas prices on your wallet. Some students are already living paycheck to paycheck and applying for programs like CalFresh. Paying for gas is just putting another burden on us.

Here are four alternative methods of transportation for Chico State students: B-Line, carpooling, biking, E-bikes and scooters.

The B-Line

Every student, faculty and staff member at Chico State can use their Wildcat ID to ride the B-Line, Butte County’s public bus service. Public transportation like the bus is an important step in managing sustainability. Currently the buses run on a mixture of diesel fuel and compressed gas, but the Butte County Association of Governments (BCAG) plans to convert its fleet to 100 percent electric by 2040.

“Metropolitan areas meet national ambient air quality standards by reducing overall vehicle emissions and the pollutants that create smog.” U.S. Department of Transportation

Even though scheduling your day around the bus schedule can be difficult, riding the bus is a realistic method of getting to and from campus that can save you money and help reduce your carbon footprint.

Carpooling

Carpooling does require gas, but splitting the gas between a few people creates fewer emissions. Chico State students can apply for a Carpool Permits. Students can also seek rideshares on Facebook.

Biking

With eight different trails and more than 30 miles of bike paths, Chico is a biker’s paradise. Not only can you save money on gas, but you don’t have to worry about paying for parking (or if you’re anything like me, the fees that come with parking tickets).

Bikes aren’t the only option. Skateboards, scooters and roller skates are all encouraged, too, not to mention great ways to exercise. Alas, it’s no secret that bike theft is common on campus, so make sure you purchase a quality lock.

Electric forms of transportation

E-bikes are bicycles that use the power of the pedals with assistance from a compact motor. E-bikes aren’t cheap, but should be seen for what they are — long-term investments. They can cost anywhere from $450 for a basic model to several thousand dollars for higher-end models. Nonetheless, this is a purchase that can be used for years and helps you keep your cool so you don’t come to class smelling like the gym.

Electric Scooters have also grown in popularity. Plenty of students can be seen riding their electric scooters around campus and downtown. But it’s not just happening here; cities like San Diego, Long Beach and Los Angeles have Birds and Lime scooters scattered throughout the city. These scooters are rented through apps, and people can pay to ride around and then just leave their scooter when finished. These sorts of apps have yet to reach Chico, but a decent personal electric scooter can usually be found for less than $500.

Gas prices at the Chevron on Nord Avenue and W. Sacramento Ave. Photo by Noah Herbst, March 29, 2022.

No one wants to spend over $5 on a single gallon of gas, but for the foreseeable future this is our reality. No one wants to have to get to campus half an hour early to search for a parking spot they may or may not find. It’s our job as students to show our community that we can adapt and make better decisions for the environment.

