What you should read next: emotion and thrill 

What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About

Don’t worry, this book isn’t specifically for those who have mommy issues. It’s for anyone who wishes to gain insight into their relationship with their mother and overall family dynamic. It will question your mother’s doings and will likely make you call her at 11 p.m. asking deep philosophical questions.

“What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About” is a thought-provoking and emotional collection of essays which explore the complex relationships between mothers and their adult children. One of the strengths of this book is its diversity of voices. The book includes a diverse group of writers who share their personal experiences with secrets, trauma and the struggles of maintaining a healthy relationship. Each essay in the collection contains a heartfelt story, including a common bond in their struggles with their mothers.

Each essay is powerful, deeply personal and sometimes painful to digest. Some writers explore the rejection they received from their mothers while others explore the hidden secrets many mothers kept for decades. Some explore how their childhood experiences shaped their motherhood, leading to feelings of inadequacy.

I highly recommend this book for anyone interested in exploring the complexities of relationship dynamics. The collection of essays tackle complex emotions and issues with sensitivity, creating a deeply personal portrayal of the mother-child relationship.

The Silent Patient

“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides is a gripping psychological thriller that explores the mysterious and haunting world of a traumatized artist, Alicia Berenson, who is charged with the murder of her husband, Gabriel. Berenson refused to utter a single word since the murder took place. The story is told from the perspective of Theo Faber, a forensic psychotherapist who is determined to uncover the truth behind Berenson’s silence.

This book will keep readers on the edge of their seats. It’s a beautifully written novel that explores the complex nature of trauma and the human psyche. To say the least, it’s one of those books that makes you say out loud, “Oh my God, what did I just read?”

A Little Life

“A Little Life” is a critically acclaimed novel by Hanya Yanagihara. The novel follows the lives of four friends — Jude, Willem, Malcolm and JB — as they navigate their way through life in New York City. The heart and soul of this novel is Jude’s painful past, which he keeps hidden from his friends.

One of the most striking aspects of the novel is the portrayal of Jude’s trauma, which is revealed slowly throughout the book. Yanagihara does not shy away from the difficult and painful aspects of Jude’s life. Her writing is raw and unflinching. Although I would advise readers of a trigger warning, it still remains a testament to Yanagihara’s skill as a writer that she is able to handle such a difficult subject matter with sensitivity and grace.

The novel tackles themes of love, trauma, friendship and healing. While it is a stunning work of fiction, it involves a grueling read.

“A Little Life” is a powerful and impactful novel that will stay with readers long after they have finished it. It is not an easy read, with over 700 pages, but it still proves worthwhile. It examines the complexities of human emotion and the ways in which people can find healing, taking the reader through an emotional rollercoaster.

