Pushing a new perspective on ‘pussy’

I don’t have a problem with cursing, but I do have a problem with one word in particular — pussy.

Everyone curses. Whether it be done casually, circumstantially — or in special cases like mine — used as adjectives, curse words bring the zing into life that I find sometimes to be necessary. I’m thankful for them.

However, the word ‘pussy’ is harmful and used offensively toward both men and women. For women, it’s used to strip them of their humanity and reduce them to a sexualized object.

“I’m totally getting pussy this weekend,” frat boy Brad says.

This hypothetical example has undoubtedly been said before by a real frat boy named Brad. It is also used to demean men in order to paint them out to be fragile, cowardly and overall not masculine “enough”.

“Quit being such a pussy,” frat boy Brad’s brothers say to him in reaction to an average display of emotion from Brad.

If you’re like Brad and this has happened to you, I’m really sorry.

As silly as it may sound, vaginas are strong. With this being said, I propose an alternative to the term — ballsack or nutsack.

Pussy is derived from the word ‘pusillanimous’ which means showing a lack of courage and determination.​​ The definition of the word actually has nothing to do with women. While this may be surprising, its misinterpretation is still used to dig at sexist stereotypes of women, leading to overlapping notions and blurred lines regarding the term.

The term’s relation to femininity can be traced back to the 16th century when men coined the term from ‘puss,’ which was used as a call-name for cats. It originally came into play as a term of non-sexual endearment and was used generally toward women until the 19th century. It was around this time the term gained its sexual connotation through being associated with the vagina and referring to something soft, warm and furry.

The word has become prominent in American slang, signifying sexual intercourse and giving it a vulgar and overall negative connotation.

‘Cunt’ is another slang term with a negative connotation that directly relates to female genitalia. The Oxford English Dictionary has numerous definitions for the word, none of which read to be particularly pleasant.

Today, some feminists attempt to reclaim and embrace pussy and cunt with a positive attitude. Others insist on the problematic aspects of the terms and condemn both entirely.

Now back to pussy.

It’s not the word that makes me uncomfortable, nor should it make you uncomfortable. My problem stems from the fact that the word is used in a derogatory manner the majority of the time I hear or see it being used. I have a big issue with the way it’s been used in the past, and continues to be used today.

Using the word ‘pussy’ in a sexist regard truthfully doesn’t make sense to me. As silly as it may sound, vaginas are strong. With this being said, I propose an alternative to the term — ballsack or nutsack.

Even though pussy is not meant to be interpreted or used as a dig on female genitalia, ultimately it is one. So let’s talk about vaginas in a high regard for once.

Female genitalia is pliable and vigorous, much more so than men’s testicles. In 2009, a woman named Tatyana Kozhevnikova earned the unofficial title of World’s Strongest Vagina after lifting over 30 pounds with her crotch muscles. Sorry to all the boys reading this, but I seriously doubt your penises nor balls are capable of performing such a task.

When considering the process of birth, a vagina pushes a multiple-pound human being out of its dilating hole that starts at the size of only a couple centimeters and has the resilience and durability to go back to the size it once was.

They’re also made to take a pounding in more ways than one, a concept I’ll leave up to the reader’s interpretation. Vaginas are lean, mean, self-cleaning machines, which is an awesome principle to recognize on its own.

Testicles, on the other hand, are weak and sensitive, making a much better fit for a slang word used to describe exactly that. One little flick and a man is down for the count, some men even get physically ill in response. I can remember multiple instances throughout my life where boys and men alike have argued that getting a swift kick in the balls hurts considerably more than what childbirth probably feels like.

So the next time someone tells you to grow some balls, perhaps work toward growing a vagina instead.

Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected].