AS Elections: Chris Navarrete runs for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy

Chris Navarrete on campus. Photo courtesy of Associated Students of California State University, Chico.

Chris Navarrete, a third-year animal science pre-vet major, is running for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy in the 2023 Associated Student general election.

Navarrete, who uses the pronoun they, chose Chico State because they found immense opportunities offered for the animal science major.

“I decided to go to Chico State because I didn’t know a lot of colleges that offered a great pre-veterinarian college course. I’m glad I chose CSU Chico because I had the amazing opportunity to work with so many great teachers who care about our success and well-being,” Navarrete said.

Navarrete was able to find a supportive community during their first year of college even though it was over Zoom. This was because they joined clubs and organizations, and got involved with activities that aligned well with their passion.

Navarrete is running for this position to increase students’ involvement on campus.

“I am a firm believer that students should have a sense of belonging while they are here at Chico State. That could be either joining a fraternity, sorority, a club or an organization under the Associated Students,” Navarrete said.

They are currently involved in the First-Year Leadership Opportunity as a student coordinator. Navarrete works alongside three other people helping first-year students to find resources the school has to offer, make new friends and find a community within the school.

Navarrete said this position gives them the opportunity to work with many people throughout the campus and allows them to help first-year students succeed in college and in future years to come.

Their campaign goal is to make students knowledgeable about basic resources such as the Wellcat Counseling Center and Student Success Center, which can be found on the university’s website.

Navarrete currently has an elections-oriented Instagram account, @voteforchris.2023, that educates people on the campaign.

“If I get elected, I will continue this Instagram to show students what I do as an elected officer as well as the change I create. I hope this becomes a trend for other elected officials,” Navarrete said.

In high school they were involved in roles such as the yearbook editor-in-chief, public affairs officer and link crew president, which helped them sharpen their leadership skills. In these roles they gained experience by working with students, faculty and the district.

Two classes that positively influenced Navarrete’s years at Chico State are Raising Educational Achievement in Collaborative Hubs and FLO.

These classes helped them find a sense of belonging and to learn about the resources needed to succeed.

“These two programs will forever be in my heart,” said Navarrete.

Chris Navarrete will be running against Owen Boggeln.

Voting will begin on April 4 at 8 a.m., and will end at 8 a.m. on April 5.

For more information on the AS general elections, go here.