AS Elections: Arely Saldana runs for College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator

Arely Saldana is running for Senator of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences in the upcoming Associated Students general election. Saldana is a first-year graduate student in the psychological science master’s program and has been involved in various leadership positions on campus.

She has served as treasurer and president-elect of the Adelante Program, which coordinates outreach and support for Latinx, first-generation and low-income students in their efforts to get into graduate school. She also serves as the vice-president of the Council of Graduate Students, advocating for graduate students on campus.

Saldana’s platform is focused on increasing equity policies for underrepresented minorities and amplifying the voices of graduate students in campus decisions. She also hopes to increase funding for scholarships, research opportunities and conference participation. Saldana promotes the improvement of transparency, accountability and inclusivity within the university system and campus community.

She plans to achieve her campaign goals by focusing on the needs of BSS students, and will work to ensure they are heard.

“One thing I want to do is to make sure that BSS students know that they are represented, and that there is someone that will take their corner and advocate for their needs. I will make sure that students are aware that my inbox and my office hours are there for them to tell me their concerns, and that I will do everything in my power to address them,” Saldana said.

In addition to her leadership experience in Chico, Saldana has also been actively involved in research. While in the Psychology Honors Program, she has conducted research and presented her findings in statewide and regional conferences.

Saldana believes that her research experience has taught her the value of a supportive network and mentoring on campus, something she hopes to promote as BSS Senator.

“Running for this position is the next logical step to increase the number of students I can reach and support,” Saldana said.

Saldana is excited about the opportunity to serve as senator and believes that her experience, dedication and passion for making a positive impact on campus will make her the best candidate for the position.

Arely Saldana also campaigns on Instagram at @arelysaldanaforsenator.

Arely Saldana will be running against Zion Fozo, Francie Polinski, Maddie Parella and Marc Sassarini.

Voting will begin on April 4 at 8 a.m., and will end at 8 a.m. on April 5.

For more information on the AS general elections, go here.

Kristin Moore can be reached at [email protected]