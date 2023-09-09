Chico State Women’s Soccer victorious against Central Washington in Battle of the Wildcats

A lockdown defensive performance along with two early goals from forward Jiana Martin vaulted the Chico State Wildcats over Central Washington University in their home opener.

Coming off a loss to the No. 4 ranked Colorado School of Mines, Chico State looked to bounce back in front of the home crowd. The defense and offense both shined, with dominant performances leading Chico State to a 3-0 victory.

Martin came off the bench on fire, scoring two goals early in the first half, helping the Wildcats gain momentum early and setting the tone for the rest of the game.

“It helped the team keep going, we gained speed on them and never let up,” said Martin, a second-year team member.

The second half saw Central Washington put more pressure on the Chico State offense, with more split possessions and a stronger defensive performance.

The defense didn’t let up and in the 85th minute midfielder Natalie Mendoza scored off of a penalty kick, putting the game away.

Although the offense was front and center in the win, the defense also played an important role, with many physical plays from defender Klayre Barres.

Goalkeeper Emma Hoffman shined as well, with six saves on nine shots from Central Washington, earning a clean sheet.

“We really battled in the air against a really direct team,” Hoffman said. “We communicated really well and overall we were really strong.”

The team is now looking forward to the rest of the season. Mendoza feels that their performance today was only the beginning for the Wildcats.

“We’ve gone through a lot as a team this year,” She said. “Our future is only looking bright from here on out.”

Chico State now looks forward to playing Seattle Pacific at home. They are set to face off this Saturday at 7 p.m., which you can watch here.

