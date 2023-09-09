Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Menu

Chico State Women’s Soccer victorious against Central Washington in Battle of the Wildcats

Nathan Chiochios, Sports Reporter // September 9, 2023
Chico+State+celebrates+as+Jiana+Martin+%28center%29+scores+a+goal
Aaron Draper
Chico State celebrates as Jiana Martin (center) scores a goal

A lockdown defensive performance along with two early goals from forward Jiana Martin vaulted the Chico State Wildcats over Central Washington University in their home opener.

Coming off a loss to the No. 4 ranked Colorado School of Mines, Chico State looked to bounce back in front of the home crowd. The defense and offense both shined, with dominant performances leading Chico State to a 3-0 victory.  

Martin came off the bench on fire, scoring two goals early in the first half, helping the Wildcats gain momentum early and setting the tone for the rest of the game.

“It helped the team keep going, we gained speed on them and never let up,” said Martin, a second-year team member.

The second half saw Central Washington put more pressure on the Chico State offense, with more split possessions and a stronger defensive performance. 

The defense didn’t let up and in the 85th minute midfielder Natalie Mendoza scored off of a penalty kick, putting the game away.

Chico State celebrates Natalie Mendoza's Goal
Chico State celebrates as Natalie Mendoza (center) scores late penalty kick (Aaron Draper)

Although the offense was front and center in the win, the defense also played an important role, with many physical plays from defender Klayre Barres

Goalkeeper Emma Hoffman shined as well, with six saves on nine shots from Central Washington, earning a clean sheet.

“We really battled in the air against a really direct team,” Hoffman said. “We communicated really well and overall we were really strong.”

The team is now looking forward to the rest of the season. Mendoza feels that their performance today was only the beginning for the Wildcats.

“We’ve gone through a lot as a team this year,” She said. “Our future is only looking bright from here on out.”

Chico State now looks forward to playing Seattle Pacific at home. They are set to face off this Saturday at 7 p.m., which you can watch here.

For information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats home page.

 

Nathan Chichios can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
The front of the Wildcat Recreation Center at Chico State.
Kicking Off the Semester with Fall Intramural Sports
Miles Rice attacking the ball against a defender
Two early goals earn Chico State Men’s Soccer win over Western Washington University
The Wildcats celebrate after Miles Rice (front center) scores a goal.
Chico State Men's Soccer kicks the season off with dominant win over Seattle Pacific
The winning team. Photo taken Mar. 29 by Marco Castaneda.
Kappa Sigma wins intramural basketball tournament in nail-biter against sigma chi
Pickleball players enjoying a game at the Community Park. Photo courtesy of Bob Martin.
Relish a new sport: Pickleball
Photo of scuba course doing confined water training. Photo courtesy of Scuba Hut.
Chico State scuba class: Diving into a wondrous world
About the Contributor
Nathan Chiochios, Reporter
Nathan Chiochios is entering his third year at Chico State as a journalism (news) major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his first semester on The Orion, and he looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding, as well as writing, playing video games, watching movies and enjoying time with friends and family.

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *