Chico State men’s soccer extends win streak to four

No. 8 Chico State netted five goals in their win against Saint Martin’s University Saturday. It all started with junior forward Miles Rice’s goal in the first minute of the game. Scoring early has been a major part of the Wildcats success this season. They have six goals in the first four games of the season in just the first half alone.

Chico State’s second goal came from sophomore defender Justin Ricketts, his first goal of the season, assisted by senior midfielder Adrian Fontanelli.

“I thought it was going in the goal. I looked at the net and I was like wow! Hopefully I can get a few more. It felt great,” said Ricketts.

Chemistry is the key to winning games and the Wildcats have thrived in this area through the first four games remaining undefeated.

“We are all clicking and we know that we all make mistakes so we learn to stay patient with each other and work together,” said Ricketts.

The Wildcats defense has still not allowed a single team to score this season. Junior Preston Moll, captain of the defense, logged his first two goals of the season with the help of Fontanelli’s second assist of the game.

“Our goal is to win, but now it is to not give up a single goal this season,” Preston said. “We need to continue to stay on the same page together as a team.”

The Wildcats play the Biola Eagles on Thursday. Biola lost their last game on Saturday and is sitting at a record of 0-3-1.

The Wildcats hope to extend their win streak to five with a win Thursday at University Soccer Stadium with kickoff at 7 p.m.

“It’s definitely going to be a hard matchup. We have to be playing our best soccer. I like the groove we got going on right now.” Fontanelli said.

