Chico State Men’s Soccer stays undefeated after close game against Biola University

The No. 8 Chico State Men’s Soccer team was victorious in a close game against the Biola Eagles, securing a 1-0 win Thursday, extending their win streak to five.

The Wildcats, who usually dominate early, battled down to the final minutes against the Eagles, who were able to hold the Wildcats to only one goal.

The majority of the game was back-and-forth, with Chico State and Biola both having six shots in the first half. However, the Wildcats were able to capitalize at the very end of the first half, with a thrilling goal from sophomore defender Justin Ricketts.

“Going into halftime, it gave us something to talk about,” Ricketts said. “It gave us some momentum, like hey, we can score another one.”

While the offense was relatively docile, the lone goal was enough to secure the win with the help of another solid defensive performance from the Wildcats, who have yet to give up a goal this season.

Their streak almost came to an end when the ball found its way into the net in the final minutes, but it was called back due to a late handball.

Junior goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla came up with a huge save off the penalty kick in the 88th minute, solidifying the win for Chico State.

“It was unlucky on both parts, for us and them,” Padilla said. “But with those, it’s just a chance and this time it went our way, so it’s something to be grateful about.”

As for the rest of the season, the team looks forward to more big games.

Recently ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll, the Wildcats look forward to the rest of the season, and Padilla said they prefer not to look at the rankings.

“There’s still a lot of season left,” he said. “It’s just a number right now.”

The Wildcats look forward to this Saturday, where they take on the Dominican University of California at the University Stadium, which you can watch here.

For information about all Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats home page.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected]