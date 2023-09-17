Navigate Left
  Cayden Hotaling vs. Dominican

    Chico State men's soccer continues to dominate moving to 6-0

  Created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 17 using Adobe Express.

    Chico State President Steve Perez and students react to tuition raise

  Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Check out this weeks campus events

  Lauren Millard takes a swing on a golf course for Rocklin High School where she played four years on the varsity team.

    Chico State Women's Golf gears up for highly anticipated season  

  Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina

    Chico State se ilumina con las Celebraciones del Día de la Independencia de América Latina

Kya Williams, Sports Reporter // September 17, 2023
Frank Shields
Lauren Millard takes a swing on a golf course for Rocklin High School where she played four years on the varsity team. Photo Credit: Jacob Ehret

 The Chico State Women’s Golf team is teeing-up for a thrilling season as they prepare to hit the greens once again. With a renewed sense of determination and talent, the Wildcats are looking to make their mark on the course.

The Wildcats will begin their season with the much anticipated RJGA Shootout at Estrella tournament hosted by Western New Mexico University Monday, Sept. 18. This event will serve as an early test of the team’s readiness and set the tone for the rest of the season.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Heather Fegley, the team has been preparing for the upcoming challenges by putting in extensive practice hours, focusing on perfecting their swings, and putting techniques. 

“We have been playing a lot right now to get some rounds under our belt so that they are ready to tee up on Monday as well as working on some mechanics within each of their swings,” Fegely said. 

Returning player, junior Kelly More, is expected to play a big role in the team’s success. Her experience and skills will be vital assets as the Wildcats strive to improve their standings in the sport.

The team has also been working on their mental game, emphasizing encouragement, resilience and a positive mindset to excel under pressure.

“Encouraging the girls to continue on with the sport and not giving up on it is one of my main goals,” More shared. 

As the season approaches, fans and supporters of Chico State Women’s Golf eagerly await the first tee-off, hoping to witness the Wildcats’ pursuit of excellence on the course.

The Wildcats will be looking to build upon their previous season’s achievements and continue their success in the highly competitive world of collegiate women’s golf. 

Stay tuned for updates and highlights as the Wildcats embark on what promises to be a thrilling and competitive season.

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]
About the Contributor
Kya Williams, Reporter
Kya Williams is a Third year student majoring in Journalism and minoring in communications. She was born in Chicago Illinois but was raised in Santa Barbara California where she began her Journalism journey. This is her first semester as a staff member for the Orion and she can’t wait for a great year. Outside of reporting on news she enjoys being outside, hanging out with friends, and running. 

