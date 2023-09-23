Navigate Left
Wildcats take second place at Sonoma State’s golf tournament

Byline photo of Samuel Moore
Samuel Moore, Reporter // September 23, 2023
Senior+golfer%2C+Tyler+Ashman+on+the+foggy+golf+course+in+Bodega+Bay.+
Sonoma State Athletics
Senior golfer, Tyler Ashman on the foggy golf course in Bodega Bay.

On Tuesday, Chico State’s Men’s Golf team finished in second place at the Sonoma State’s Fall Invitational at The Links at Bodega Harbour. They finished behind the hosting Sonoma State Seawolves.

An inclement weather delay caused Monday’s round to be played on Tuesday, the same day as the final round.

“It was weird,” says senior, Tyler Ashman. “It was definitely a different situation, but we’ve been in delays before. I just tried to stay loose and keep my head in it before I went out there.”

The Wildcats were led by Ashman, who shot 9-over 219 for the tournament. Ashman finished in fifth place individually, sporting an impressive final round that included six birdies. Ashman missed par [70] by a single stroke, finishing the final round shooting a 71.

“It couldn’t be worse than the first round,” Ashman said. “So I just wanted to make a couple of adjustments to what I was doing and got a couple of nice putts to drop.”

Junior, Dakota Ochoa finished in sixth place individually right behind Ashman. Ochoa finished with a 10-over 220.

Sophomores, Giuliano Kaminski and Naoki Easterday both tied for 9th place, shooting a 12-over 222 through the tournament. Kaminski recorded three birdies in two rounds, tying Ashman for sixth in total birdies.

Senior, Giacomo Sorrentino finished in 14th individually with a 16-over 226. Finishing with 11 birdies, which individually ranked third overall in total birdies.

The hosting Seawolves ended up taking the top four spots individually, with senior Lucas Happy being the only golfer to shoot par through all the rounds.

There’s no time for Head Coach Nick Green and the Wildcats to relax as next week sees them traveling to the Bellingham Golf Course in Bellingham, Washington, for the WWU Invitational hosted by the Western Washington Vikings.

“We’ve got a quick turnaround, so it’s a good thing we know where we’re going,” Green said. “We know Bellingham, we kind of know what to expect.”

“For the most part, our complete level just needs to be a little higher,” added Green. “We need to take care of things around the greens mostly, that was kind of a glaring thing to me.”

“It’s a good thing to get back on the road after the less-than-stellar finish this week,” Green said. “I think we’re excited to go all out and play some better golf.”

For more information about Chico State Athletics, check here

Sam Moore can be reached at [email protected]
