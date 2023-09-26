Chico State Volleyball displays resilience in weekend split

The Chico State Volleyball team (4-4) showcased their resilience over the weekend as they split their two thrilling matches, facing a tough loss against the Sonoma State Seawolves Friday and securing victory against the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks Saturday.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Wildcats’ home court, Acker Gymnasium, Chico State delivered impressive performances that showcased their skill and determination. The matches, part of their ongoing season, had fans on the edge of their seats.

The electric atmosphere in the gymnasium this weekend was further fueled by a hyped-up crowd that cheered on their respective team.

Freshman player, Alexis Presser was very excited to have such an outstanding crowd cheering them on.

“It’s one thing to be with your team at an away gym but to be in our home gym and have everyone here including different sports supporting us was really really great,” Presser said.

The Wildcats displayed remarkable strength Friday battling the Seawolves. Their offense was absolutely fired up and the defense made some jaw-dropping saves. The Wildcats, however, were not able to keep up with the intensity of the Seawolves.

From the first serve Friday evening, it was clear that it was going to be a close match. The Wildcats and the Seawolves traded points throughout the night, with neither team willing to give up.

The match took an unexpected turn as the Seawolves took the lead in the second set, displaying a combination of power and precision that left the Wildcats trailing.

Senior player, Brooke Ono, who led her team with 5 kills and numerous spectacular digs this weekend, remained committed to their goals and vowed to bounce back.

“We have to be able to take the hit today and come back tomorrow and just be ready to fuel and just go for it,” Ono said.

However, the Wildcats fought back during Saturday’s game ultimately securing a thrilling victory.

Chico State faced another challenge as they went head-to-head with the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks. The match, much like the previous one, saw fierce competition and long rallies. However, this time, the Wildcats secured a victory.

The final score for Saturday’s game (29-27, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 15-12) reflected the closely contested nature of the match, with Chico State clinching the win in five sets.

The weekend’s mixed results serve as a reminder of the competitiveness of collegiate volleyball. While the Wildcats celebrated a hard-earned victory, they also acknowledged the areas needing improvement.

Chico State remains determined to continue their pursuit of excellence, learning and growing from each game as they progress through the season.

