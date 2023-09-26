Navigate Left
  Photo of the crosswalk where the student was hit by a car. Photo taken Sept, 27 by Molly Myers.

    Chico State student hit by car in front of campus

  Chico State student gives treat to dog. Taken by Natalia Cortez-Pagan on Sept.13

    Need some time to 'Take A Paws?'

  The volleyball team huddles up to strategize about the game. Photo credit: Mary Vogel

    Chico State Volleyball displays resilience in weekend split

Need some time to ‘Take A Paws?’

Animal Assisted Therapy is back at Chico State
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter // September 26, 2023
Chico State student gives treat to dog. Taken by Natalia Cortez-Pagan on Sept.13

On Wednesday, furry friends will welcome Chico State students at The Well for puppy love and to destress from busy college life. 

Venice, Nugget and Tommy are just some of the friends that will be ready to meet students from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. 

At the event, students can sit in small groups and get one-on-one time with the dogs and their trainers performing various tricks and receiving lots of licks. 

At the previous event on Sept. 13, the line of students entering The Well was out the door and into the Bell Memorial Union.

Gabriella Tolle, a third-year student at Chico State, spoke about how when she was first moving to Chico she was torn about going because of how much she would miss her pets. Having events such as these helped her get her animal time in and forget about the stress in her life. 

For many, going to college and being away from pets can be difficult and having animals on campus can help fill the void they are missing. 

Miranda Spence, the director of “Take a Paws” said, “There are many studies that show that being around animals reduces blood pressure.” 

Take a Paws” reaches communities from Sacramento to Redding and not only brings dogs to their events but can also bring cats, horses, rabbits, goats, snakes and more.

As listed on their website, there are five steps to become a full member and be certified with the cause. 

Students can also become a “Helping Hands” intern to assist with tasks such as photography and animal training.

This event takes place at The Well every other Wednesday, stop by the next event on Sept. 27. 

Natalia Cortez-Pagan can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter
Natalia Cortez-Pagan is a third-year student from Salinas, CA majoring in journalism news and minoring in social media production and analysis. This is her first semester on the Orion and she is excited to cover local news and gain experience in the newsroom. Outside of school she enjoys spending time with friends and traveling.

